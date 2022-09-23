A tanker truck hauling highly flammable materials caught fire after a collision with a bridge on Highway 97 near Fort St. John. (Miranda Dendys/Facebook)

Alaska Highway bridge burned by truck fire now open to heavy traffic

Heavy loads bound for the Yukon no longer need to detour via Highway 37

Heavy trucks bound for the Yukon will no longer have to divert via Highway 37, as the bridge on the Alaska Highway damaged by a fiery tanker crash in August is no longer being weight limited.

The Sikani Chief Bridge, located at kilometre 256 of the Alaska Highway between Fort St. John and Fort Nelson, was scorched by a burning tanker truck that crashed, killing its driver on Aug. 25.

In the interest of safety, the bridge had been reduced to single-lane alternating traffic weighing less than 15,500 kilograms. Commercial vehicles that were under that weight had to present weight slips in order to be allowed to cross. According to Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC), the federal government agency coordinating repairs to the bridge, that weight limit has been removed as of Sept. 21. Following testing of concrete from the bridge it was found safe to bear its full load capacity of 63,500 kilograms.

Traffic on the bridge is limited to single-lane only and a 30 km/h speed limit remains in place.

PSPC pledged further updates on the bridge’s condition and further repairs when more information becomes available.

