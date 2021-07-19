Aishihik Road closed due to wildfire

The road is expected to remain closed until Monday afternoon at the earliest

Aishihik Road is closed due to a 24-hectare wildfire.

The Aishihik Road fire (HJ-002) ignited on the west side of the road yesterday at kilometre 45, according to Yukon Wildland Fire Management.

The closure begins at the junction with the Alaska Highway and is expected to reopen Monday afternoon at the earliest. The road is passable for vehicles that need to get out of the area, but people are asked to stay away when possible and drivers are asked to be cautious in areas where fire crews are working.

The fire has not crossed Aishihik Road. Crews are at work to hold the fire on its north and south flanks, and at its east flank along Aishihik Road.

On Sunday a helicopter and air tanker were on site to assist with containment, in anticipation of stronger winds and continued hot weather. Five crews are currently containing the fire, according to Wildland Fire.

There has been no damage reported to nearby buildings or infrastructure.

The Aishihik Lake campground is closed until further notice.

(Haley Ritchie)

