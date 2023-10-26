Air North to oversee new restaurant at Whitehorse airport

The new airport restaurant is expected to open in the first quarter of 2024

Travellers passing through Erik Nielsen Whitehorse International Airport will soon no longer have to settle for a chocolate bar and a can of pop while waiting for their flight. According to a Yukon government press release, a new airport restaurant is expected to open on Feb. 1, 2024.

The restaurant will be overseen by Air North, the highest-ranking proponent to bid for the project.

According to a spokesperson from the Yukon’s department of Highways and Public Works, the new eatery will fill a void left when the previous food service provider in the airport closed in early 2019.

“After the closure, the Government of Yukon undertook upgrades to the restaurant space. [The] opening of a new food service was delayed in part due to pandemic-related restrictions. Once those were eased, and passenger volumes returned to normal, the Government of Yukon resumed efforts to re-establish food services in this space,” the spokesperson said via email.

Chef Michael Bock, the head of the airline’s Flight Kitchen team, and his team are devising a menu offering both grab-and-go and dine-in options.

Details on dishes that will appear on the restaurant’s menu are scarce at the moment.

“Chef Michael and his team are working on the details of the menu […] I think the idea is to have, you know, one hot food option special per day along with a lot of variety of grab-and-go [items] for folks who are on the move and travelling,” Amy Ryder, with Air North’s marketing and communications team, said.

Ryder told the News that she is unsure whether the restaurant will serve alcoholic beverages.

According to the press release, renovations are underway and are not expected to impact travellers. Until the restaurant opens, air commuters can access food at the airport’s gift shop, from vending machines and nearby off-premises restaurants.

Erik Nielsen Whitehorse International Airport is the busiest airport in the Yukon, with roughly 400,000 passengers passing through it annually.

Air North’s Flight Kitchen makes as many as 1,600 meals daily for the airline’s flights. Its kitchen team also prepares more than 260,000 cookies each year to serve to passengers.

