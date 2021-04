Flights to Edmonton and Calgary will resume starting May 5

Air North will resume flight service to Alberta beginning May 5.

A flight from Whitehorse to Edmonton with a stop in Calgary will be scheduled for Wednesdays. The route in reverse — from Edmonton to Calgary to Whitehorse — will fly on Thursdays.

“We appreciate your patience throughout the past year as we have continued to adjust our schedule. We look forward to flying the Alberta skies again,” the airline said in a Facebook announcement.

(Gabrielle Plonka)

