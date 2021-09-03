Air North flight from Vancouver to Whitehorse issued a public exposure notice

Anyone on Air North flight 4N554 should self-monitor for symptoms until Sept. 12

A public exposure notice has been issued for Air North flight 4N554 Vancouver to Whitehorse on Aug. 29.

The Yukon’s acting chief medical officer of health Dr. Catherine Elliott issued the exposure notice on Sept. 2.

Anyone on the flight is being asked to self-monitor for symptoms until Sept. 12. If symptoms appear, people should self-isolate remain at home and arrange to get tested by calling 867-393-3083 or by booking a test online.

Rural Yukoners should contact their community health centre to arrange for testing.

Anyone on the flight who is not fully vaccinated should especially self-monitor for symptoms, said a press release.

Coronavirus

