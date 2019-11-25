Trans North Helicopters announced Nov. 22 that as of April 30, 2020, the business no longer continue under its current ownership. (Submitted)

After more than 50 years, Trans North is looking for new owners

Company will cease operations as of April 30, 2020

After more than half a century in business, Trans North Helicopters has announced it is looking for new owners.

In a press release Nov. 22, officials said: “the business will no longer continue under its current ownership effective April 30, 2020.”

Officials say the company is talking with a number of parties interested in purchasing the business that got it’s start as Trans North Turbo Air in 1967 under the leadership of four founders — Gordon Davis, Ron Connelly, Al Kapty and Chuck Hankins.

“Helicopters were the core of the business but the operation of fixed-wing aircraft made up a significant part of the fleet for the first 20 years,” the statement reads. “Trans North proceeded to establish operational bases in Dawson City, Haines Junction, Watson Lake, Ross River, Carmacks and Mayo.”

Davis, who was the last remaining founder, died in the summer of 2019.

“His leadership and legacy continues to be missed in the company,” officials said. “Besides his long dedication to the success of the business, he considered that working in the beauty of the Yukon was the best reward.”

The announcement comes after a dispute earlier this year over the location of a City of Whitehorse wash bay at the city’s new operations building on Range Road.

Trans North argued the placement of the wash bay made it very unlikely aircraft would be able to legally fly out of Trans North’s base next to the operations building, given regulations that aircraft must be 1,000 feet above buildings and traffic when they fly.

City officials, meanwhile, argued they had gone through all the proper permitting for its operations building, including the placement of the wash bay.

In July, Trans North announced plans to move in October to a new site closer to the Whitehorse airport where it could continue flying from. But as of this week the company was still located at the original Range Road location.

Reached Nov. 25, Trans North general manager James Rose said the company would not be providing further comment on the decision to sell the company as it is in the middle of talks with potential buyers.

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com

Previous story
On, off-grid mines being considered following release of draft climate change plan: Pillai

Just Posted

After more than 50 years, Trans North is looking for new owners

Company will cease operations as of April 30, 2020

Man dead after vehicle strikes him at downtown Whitehorse crosswalk

Police were called to the scene on Second Avenue at Elliott Street around noon on Nov. 21.

WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World

Vanier Crusaders sweep junior volleyball championships

The Riverdale school won the girls final 2-1 and the boys final 2-0

Watson Lake hotel takes town to court over accommodation levy

In its petition, the Big Horn Hotel & Tavern argues that the levy is, in fact, a tax

City news, briefly

Some of the discussions from the Nov. 18 Whitehorse city council meeting

History Hunter: Travel has been a challenge for Yukon MPs

Getting from Yukon to Ottawa was a trek

Team Yukon finishes 3-6 at 2020 Canadian Mixed Curling Championships

Yukon skip Thomas Scoffin won a sportsmanship award at the event as voted on by the players

Yukoner Jessica Frotten racks up top 10s at World Para Athletics Championships

“I’m really putting everything I’ve got into making that Canadian team for Tokyo”

1898 Yukon gold rush photo featuring Greta Thunberg look-alike sends internet into tailspin

Jokes erupted this week after a 120-year-old photo taken by Eric A. Hegg surfaced from archives

Mikayla Kramer finishes top five at Skate Canada BC/YK Sectional Championships

“I love when there is so much energy in the crowd and I really felt that in this competition”

Road to Telegraph Creek open during limited hours

All-wheel drive vehicles are permitted from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily

Most Read

  • After more than 50 years, Trans North is looking for new owners

    Company will cease operations as of April 30, 2020