AFN Yukon’s post-secondary grad celebration postponed

The event scheduled for June 14 will be rescheduled when deemed safe

Kluane Adamek, AFN Yukon’s regional chief, has signalled a postponement to a graduation ceremony scheduled for today due to COVID-19. She is seen here in her Whitehorse office on March 17. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

An Indigenous post-secondary graduation event, planned for June 14, has been postponed due to the territory’s developing COVID-19 outbreak.

“In light of the concerning rise in cases of COVID-19 across the Yukon over the weekend, the AFN Yukon Regional Office has made the difficult and important decision to postpone the Indigenous Post-Secondary Graduation Ceremony that had been initially planned for this afternoon,” said Kluane Adamek, the Assembly of First Nation’s Yukon Chief, in a statement.

“The rise in cases has been linked to formal and informal gatherings related to graduations that have recently taken place, and we must take the proper steps to ensure that we do not risk any further exposures.”

The event will be rescheduled when deemed safe, according to a press release.

“I am incredibly proud of the accomplishments that this year’s graduates have made. They have demonstrated great resilience throughout this past year, and continue to do so in light of this disappointing news,” Adamek said.

“Congratulations again to all of this year’s post-secondary graduates and their families. You can all be incredibly proud of what you have achieved, and I look forward to celebrating you properly when the time comes.

“Dak’ànutà jè’ – take good care and stay safe.”

(Gabrielle Plonka)

