Side view of the mock-up of the 12-unit Affordable-to-Own Housing Development that Soulspace Design Build is hoping to pursue on Lowe Street in downtown Whitehorse. (Submitted)

Affordable housing in the downtown

A dozen units will be sold at or below median price

Affordable home ownership — at least if you deem that at or below the median price of comparable properties — in downtown Whitehorse could be a possibility next year.

It was announced June 25 that Yukon Housing will provide $420,000 from the Housing Initiatives Fund to the 12-unit Lowe Street Affordable-to-Own Housing Development that Soulspace Design Build is pursuing.

The development will be built next to Riverside Grocery and is expected to be finished in 2020.

As Yukon Housing Corp. director of operations Marc Boucher explained, the proposal for funding was submitted by Soulspace Design in the second call for proposals issued by Yukon Housing. The fund is designed to support affordable housing initiatives that address local needs.

In this case, the sale price is required to be at or below the median sale price for similar Whitehorse units for the next 20 years. The most recent real estate figures available from the fourth quarter of 2018 show the median price for a condo in Whitehorse as $374,900. It does not break the price down further to show the median cost specifically for one and two-bedroom units.

“The Lowe Street Affordable-to-Own Housing Development will diversify homeownership options and increase the number of energy efficient and accessible homes in Whitehorse,” Pauline Frost, the minister responsible for the Yukon Housing Corp., said in a statement. “Through the Housing Initiatives Fund, we are proud to support projects that create affordable housing options for Yukon across the territory.”

Soulspace president Erica Heuer said in an email that the one and two-bedroom units at the Mantra development will be between 500 and 950 square feet with units on the ground floor being barrier-free for wheelchair accessibility and designed so tenants can age in place.

The units — six to a building — will face north on Lowe Street and include terrace gardens on the south side, taking advantage of the sun, mountain and river views. The downtown location is also close to stores and services as well as parks, trails and the Whitehorse General Hospital.

Describing the plans, Heuer said: “Units will be simple, Scandinavian design — white and wood, with custom touches and joyful splashes of colour. As our name indicates, we want to create spaces that delight the soul … in their simplicity, mainly, and natural light. We will aim for 60 per cent over the National Building Code in energy efficiency, and there will be solar panels on the roofs. With a south-facing back, it would be rude not to! And there will be plenty of storage.”

It’s expected ground will be broken on the site towards the end of July.

A sales plan for the units is not in place at this point, Heurer said.

Soulspace, created just over a year ago, is aiming to help address the need for housing in Whitehorse.

“We want to be part of the solution in this housing crunch, creating modest, joyful, affordable homes in the inner city,” she said. “We’re grateful for this grant. Without it and the benevolence of a few key people, we couldn’t manifest our good intentions.”

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com

Previous story
‘Man camps’ may be a threat to Yukon Indigenous women and girls, say advocates

Just Posted

Getting the word out: new exhibit highlights Yukon First Nations languages

The exhibit is on display until Oct. 12

The Yukon’s Green Party has a candidate for the upcoming federal election

Lenore Morris, a lawyer by trade, wants more action on environmental issues

Photos: Adäka festival celebrates local and national talent

The cultural festival is running out of the Kwanlin Dün Cultural Centre

Yukon Quest musher fined after urine tests positive for foreign substance

Brian Wilmshurst has been fined US$3,252.10

WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World

Teams battle weather, low water in Yukon River Quest

“Well it was a challenging race, but it was extremely successful”

Heat and smoke make for rough 2019 Reckless Raven

David Eikelboom was this year’s overall winner, finishing in eight hours, 30 minutes and four seconds

Carbon is now taxed in the Yukon

This means higher prices at the pumps, rebates and more

Runners from far and wide converge on the Klondike for the Dempster to Dawson race

“I feel almost like we had a little bit of everything we would expect at this race”

Letter: I came to council because I wanted to

fI had high hopes for the meeting Monday night, where our city… Continue reading

Letter: Roddick is doing noble work

Whitehorse councillor Steve Roddick put forward a motion to declare a climate… Continue reading

Whitehorse city news, briefly

Some of the decisions made at the June 24 council meeting

Commentary: Thermal backup, or thermal backwards?

This year will be the year that Yukon drops below 90 per cent clean electricity

Most Read