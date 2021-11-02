Adamek acclaimed to a second term as AFN Regional Chief

Kluane Adamek, Assembly of First Nations Regional Chief, has been acclaimed to a second three-year term. (Gabrielle Plonka/Yukon News file)

Kluane Adamek has been acclaimed to a second term as the Regional Chief of the Assembly of First Nations – Yukon Region.

“Yukon First Nations (YFNs) continue to direct and guide the work of the AFN Yukon Region,” Adamak said in an Oct. 28 statement.

“Together, we have strengthened our collective voices and priorities at the regional and national levels. Our work together has been built upon the foundation of those who have come before, and I am humbled to be acclaimed as Regional Chief of the Assembly of First Nations – Yukon Region.”

Adamak described the opportunity to continue her work over another three-year term as an honour and said she’s grateful for the support.

“To the elders, chiefs, leaders, matriarchs and youth who have supported and guided both my journey serving as Regional Chief, and in my personal life, as Kluane – Aagé; your wisdom and guidance continues to help me grow as a leader, and as a human being,” she said. “I will continue to carry this guidance with me as I step into my next term as Regional Chief, and commit to doing my very best; to lead with courage and respect, and to uphold humility and vulnerability, always.”

She said she’s looking forward to connecting with youth, elders and Yukon First Nations in dealing with challenges and in celebrating accomplishments.

