Acting Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Catherine Elliott. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)

Acting CMOH reports 17 new COVID-19 cases from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22

Exposure notice issued for Air Canada flight

The Yukon’s acting Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Catherine Elliott has reported 17 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 between Oct. 20 and Oct. 22, bringing the number of active cases in the territory to 75.

Of the 17 new cases, four are Yukon residents while 13 are from out of the territory, but being managed by Yukon public health officials.

A public exposure notice was also issued for the Oct. 19 Air Canada flight FN 279 from Vancouver to Whitehorse.

The flight departed at 7:55 p.m. and arrived at 10:09 p.m. Everyone on the flight is asked to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days until Nov. 2 and arrange for testing if symptoms develop.

Anyone experiencing symptoms in Whitehorse should call the COVID-19 Testing and Assessment Centre at 867-393-3083 or book online to arrange for testing.

People in communities should contact their rural community health centre.

Since March 2020, the territory has had a total of 877 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 821 recoveries. There have been 10 deaths from COVID-19 in the territory.

An updated case count from the weekend is expected this afternoon.

