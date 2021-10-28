Acting Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Catherine Elliott. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)

Acting CMOH reports 11 new COVID-19 cases

Exposure notices issued for Better Bodies, Christ the King school

The Yukon’s acting Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Catherine Elliott has reported 11 new cases of COVID-19, between Oct. 25 and 27. The number of active cases now sits at 69.

Ten of the new cases are in Whitehorse and one is in Watson Lake.

Along with the case numbers, exposure notices were issued for the Better Bodies Gym and the Grade 3B class at Christ the King Elementary School.

Anyone who was at Better Bodies on Oct. 22 from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m., Oct. 23 from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Oct. 25 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Oct. 26 from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. is advised to self-monitor for 14 days from their last visit to the gym and get tested if symptoms occur.

The exposure notice at Christ the King impacts students and staff in the Grade 3B class on Oct. 21 and Oct. 26. Notices with instructions have been sent to those impacted.

The acting Chief Medical Officer of Health is continuing to remind everyone who has symptoms to get tested, no matter where they are located. Anyone experiencing symptoms in Whitehorse should call the COVID-19 Testing and Assessment Centre at 867-393-3083 or book online to arrange for testing.

People in communities should contact their rural community health centre.

