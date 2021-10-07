Acting CMOH announces 14 new cases in Whitehorse and one in Watson Lake

The Yukon’s acting Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Catherine Elliott reports 15 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6.

The number of active cases is currently 40.

One new case is in Watson Lake, while 14 are in Whitehorse.

A public exposure notice was issued for Air Canada flight 276 that departed Whitehorse on Sunday, Oct. 3 at 9:50 a.m. and arrived in Vancouver at 12:12 p.m. Those who travelled on this flight are asked to monitor for symptoms until Oct. 17 and get tested if they develop symptoms.

An additional public exposure notice was issued for the Airport Chalet Restaurant and Lounge on Saturday, Oct. 2 and Sunday, Oct. 3 between 1:30 and 10:30 p.m. Anyone at this location on these dates should self-monitor until Oct. 17.

Anyone experiencing symptoms in Whitehorse should call the COVID-19 Testing and Assessment Centre at 867-393-3083 or book online to arrange for testing.

People in communities should contact their rural community health centre.

Since March 2020, 740 individuals have recovered and ten individuals have died within the territory.

(Haley Ritchie)

