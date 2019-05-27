Accused in Whitehorse crash that killed two teens granted bail

A Haines Junction man facing impaired driving charges after a crash in Whitehorse earlier this month that left two teenagers dead has been granted bail.

Territorial court Judge Michael Cozens released Anthony Andre, 21, on several conditions after a roughly hour-long bail hearing on May 24.

Those conditions include remaining in the Yukon, living with his surety, complying with a nightly curfew, not possessing any alcohol or non-prescribed drugs, not driving at any time and not attending the McIntyre subdivision except with the permission of his bail supervisor and consultation with Kwanlin Dün First Nation.

Andre, dressed in a black t-shirt and grey sweatpants, sat silently next to his lawyer, Robert Dick, for most of the hearing with his head bowed, at one point appearing to wipe away tears.

Andre was arrested the morning of May 13 after first responders were called to a single-vehicle crash on Hamilton Boulevard about one kilometre south of the Bigway Foods near Falcon Drive.

Two 18-year-old passengers — Stallion Smarch, of Whitehorse, and Faith Lynn Papineau, from Watson Lake — were dead on scene. Another passenger was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while a fourth passenger was unharmed.

Andre was charged with two counts of impaired driving causing death, one count of impaired driving causing bodily harm, and three associated counts of driving with a blood alcohol level at or exceeding 80 milligrams.

His next court appearance is scheduled for June.

