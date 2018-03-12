Charged with the murder of Chelsey Tegan Bien, Lynzee Harriott Silverfox made her first court appearance March 9. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)

Accused in Riverdale murder makes first court appearance

Lynzee Harriott Silverfox sat in the prisoner’s box looking around the courtroom with a slight smile

A 20-year-old woman accused in the Yukon’s first homicide of 2018 made her first appearance in court March 9.

Charged with second-degree murder in relation to the homicide of 25-year-old Chelsey Tegan Bien, Lynzee Harriott Silverfox sat in the prisoner’s box looking around the Whitehorse courtroom with a slight smile on her face as the proceedings went on before her.

Bien, a Kwanlin Dün First Nation citizen, died Feb. 26 after police and paramedics were called to a building on Lewes Boulevard, in Whitehorse’s Riverdale neighbourhood, around 12:30 a.m. after reports that a woman had been assaulted.

Silverfox was arrested and charged with second-degree murder March 8. Yukon RCMP identified her as being from Pelly Crossing, but court documents state that she is of no fixed address.

The court remanded Silverfox back into custody until a bail hearing can be scheduled, and also issued her a no-contact list with 11 names on it.

About a half-dozen people appeared to have been in the courtroom gallery waiting for Silverfox to appear. They all stood up and left after her case was adjourned.

Silverfox’s next court appearance is scheduled for March 23.

Contact jackie Hong at jackie.hong@yukon-news.com

Comments are closed

Previous story
Yukon’s government-run pot store might not be ready in time for legalization
Next story
Angélique Bernard, Yukon’s new commissioner, sworn in

Just Posted

Angélique Bernard, Yukon’s new commissioner, sworn in

Public reception to take place later this month

Accused in Riverdale murder makes first court appearance

Lynzee Harriott Silverfox sat in the prisoner’s box looking around the courtroom with a slight smile

McKeever wins 11th Paralympic gold

Whitehorse’s Graham Nishikawa was McKeever’s guide for most of the record-breaking race

Yukon’s government-run pot store might not be ready in time for legalization

Only bid for retail space comes in at $3.4M — more than YG’s entire startup budget

Allan Waugh’s daughters ‘hopeful’ about Yukon RCMP’s new historical case unit

Waugh, 69, was found murdered in his McIntyre home in 2014. His homicide remains unsolved

I’m Fur Real offers platform for artisans to sell their work

‘There’s nothing better than buying something from the person who made it’

Consulting on consultations

Back before the internet, there was a Dilbert cartoon where Ratbert the… Continue reading

Phasing out thousand-dollar bills bad for collectors

Is the government telling me my real money is worthless?

The Yukon needs a plan to prevent interface fires

At present, this is not a priority for government. Make it one

Post-War Whitehorse heralded dramatic change

I am always seeking to learn more about the history of Whitehorse.… Continue reading

Governments don’t need brands

The Liberals’ rebranding exercise was a waste of money. The new website was not

ANALYSIS: Concerns about property values overblown, experts say

‘As demand increases, the price will increase’

Yukon cross-country skiers compete at B.C. championships

‘We just wanted a quality competition for them in western Canada’

Most Read