Accused in Riverdale murder makes first court appearance

Lynzee Harriott Silverfox sat in the prisoner’s box looking around the courtroom with a slight smile

Charged with the murder of Chelsey Tegan Bien, Lynzee Harriott Silverfox made her first court appearance March 9. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)

A 20-year-old woman accused in the Yukon’s first homicide of 2018 made her first appearance in court March 9.

Charged with second-degree murder in relation to the homicide of 25-year-old Chelsey Tegan Bien, Lynzee Harriott Silverfox sat in the prisoner’s box looking around the Whitehorse courtroom with a slight smile on her face as the proceedings went on before her.

Bien, a Kwanlin Dün First Nation citizen, died Feb. 26 after police and paramedics were called to a building on Lewes Boulevard, in Whitehorse’s Riverdale neighbourhood, around 12:30 a.m. after reports that a woman had been assaulted.

Silverfox was arrested and charged with second-degree murder March 8. Yukon RCMP identified her as being from Pelly Crossing, but court documents state that she is of no fixed address.

The court remanded Silverfox back into custody until a bail hearing can be scheduled, and also issued her a no-contact list with 11 names on it.

About a half-dozen people appeared to have been in the courtroom gallery waiting for Silverfox to appear. They all stood up and left after her case was adjourned.

Silverfox’s next court appearance is scheduled for March 23.

