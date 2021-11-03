Accused Faro shooter appears in court, as online donations pour in for victims

Donations are pouring in for the victims and families of a shooting in Faro on Oct. 26. Sang Honchaiyaphum (left) and Patrick McCracken (middle) tragically lost their lives, while Gilbert Boudreau (right) was critically injured and is being treated in Vancouver. (Submitted)

The accused Faro shooter has made a second court appearance in Whitehorse.

Ralph Shaw faces two counts of first-degree murder; two counts of attempted murder with a firearm; and two counts of aggravated assault, all relating to shootings on Oct. 26 which left two dead and one injured in the small community of Faro.

He appeared in a Whitehorse courtroom by video conference on Nov. 3.

Dressed in a blue jail smock and wearing a short white beard, Shaw gave only brief answers to his lawyer as the court discussed procedural matters — including the date of his next court appearance, which was not confirmed by press time.

The crown counsel requested an order adding more names to the list of people Shaw must not contact; Justice of the Peace Sharman Morrison said she would make a decison on the order that afternoon.

About a week after the Oct. 26 shooting, Faro residents are still reeling. Two candlelit vigils have taken place for Saengduean Honchaiyaphum, 42, and Patrick McCracken, 73, who both lost their lives.

Brandy Gulle, the youngest daughter of McCracken’s wife, said the events of Oct. 26 turned her mother’s world upside down.

“It’s devastating, heartbreaking and like living a nightmare you can’t wake up from,” Gulle said.

“Pat was a huge part of Faro, he knew everyone and loved living in the small remote town.”

Along with time spent as a town councillor in Faro, McCracken also worked for the community as a mechanic and foreman. He also drove the zamboni for the town’s ice rink.

Honchaiyaphum was the mother of two young children. Court records show a legal proceeding between Honchaiyaphum and Shaw under the Yukon’s Family Violence Protection Act was initiated in 2021. No further details about the legal action are publically accessible.

Several fundraisers have been launched in support of the victim’s families.

A GoFundMe in support of McCracken’s wife, Barb, raised $9,215 in its first four days.

Money is also being raised to assist the man who suffered critical injuries in the Oct. 26 shooting but survived.

The shooting victim, identified in court documents as Joseph Boudreau, but as Gilbert Boudreau in the GoFundMe page, is still in hospital. According to the page, Boudreau was shot in his home and medevaced to Vancouver where he underwent surgery for multiple injuries.

“The length of Gilbert’s recovery and treatment is not known at this time, and we want to make it as easy as possible for him to focus on his recovery,” The GoFundMe page reads.

The fundraiser for Boudreau exceeded its $10,000 goal within three days of its creation, hitting $10,750 by Nov. 2.

Another GoFundMe page has been launched in support of Matt and Kara Went, who were close to Honchaiyaphum, and has raised over $15,000.

“Matt and Kara had helped their friend Sang (Honchaiyaphum) leave her abusive relationship in the past. Since then, they have been harassed and threatened, ultimately resulting in a shooter attending their house on October 26th. In addition to grieving over the loss of their friends, they also are dealing with survivor’s guilt,” the page reads.

The page says the Wents took care of Honchaiyaphum’s two children, now staying with another Faro family, in the days following the shooting.

The page says that Matt, the nurse in charge at Faro’s community health centre, will be compensated during his leave, but overtime and on-call hours are not factored into this.

A fourth online fundraiser for a family whose windows, doors and furniture were damaged in the shooting has also been launched.

Those seeking support in Faro or elsewhere in the territory can call victim services at 1-800-661-0408 extension 8500. The Canadian Mental Health Association Yukon number is 1-844-533-3030, it is staffed by volunteers from 2 pm to 10 pm daily. The Yukon Government offers rapid access counselling by phone at 1-866-456-3838 toll free.

Contact Jim Elliot at jim.elliot@yukon-news.com

Shooting