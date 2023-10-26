Accessibility considerations in Whitehorse snow clearance policy deferred

City workers are seen clearing Nisutlin Drive in Riverdale in a previous winter. Whitehorse city council approved its snow and ice control policy for this winter at its Oct. 23 meeting. (Yukon News file)

Snow and ice clearance for accessible parking spaces and ramps was discussed at length as Whitehorse City Council reviewed its snow and ice clearance policy at its Oct. 23 council meeting.

Measures for enhanced clearance of these accessibility features were found to require more analysis by city staff, and detailed policy amendments were deferred to a future meeting.

The policy, containing new amendments to the routes that are priorities for city crews to clear after winter storms, as well as locations where snow is to be stored, was before the council for its third reading.

Noting that she had recently spoken with a community advocate who deals with accessibility issues, Coun. Michelle Friesen proposed that the policy be amended to give high priority to the clearance of snow and ice from the accessible parking stalls and ramps. She suggested that they be included alongside the Priority 1 routes identified in the policy.

Other councillors expressed general support for the measure, but it was suggested that more analysis from city administration on how it would affect the city’s snow clearance resources would be required. City manager Jeff O’Farrell said that analysis would take until the meeting scheduled for Nov. 20 to compile.

The amendment was withdrawn, and the council unanimously approved the policy changes that had been on the table at the start of the meeting. The changes include making Chilkoot Way a Priority 1 route for snow clearance and discontinuing the use of the old sewage lagoon site in Whistle Bend for snow storage.

