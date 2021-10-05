Access passes launch for virtual 2021 Yellowknife International Film Festival

With the current COVID restrictions in place, the 2021 Yellowknife International Film Festival will be a virtual affair this year. (Courtesy/Yellowknife International Film Festival via Facebook)

The 15th annual Yellowknife International Film Festival (YIFF) is fast-approaching.

With the deadline closed, the event is set to take place Nov. 3-7 and will be virtual, with Virtual All Access and Half Access passes now on sale.

There had been talk of some aspects of the film festival being live and in-person, but with the closure of the Capitol Theatre due to updated COVID restrictions, the festivities will now be online.

“We’re just going to go ahead with the virtual festival. We are looking into a few things, like maybe we’ll do an encore event later in the winter if COVID restrictions open up a bit more,” said Jeremy Emerson, festival director. “(However), that remains to be seen at this time.”

According to the YIFF website, there are more than 30 short films and 10 feature films, including Night Raiders from executive producer Taika Waititi.

“It feels good to have another program ready to go out despite COVID restrictions,” said Emerson. “It gives some people something to watch when they’re stuck at home. I think it’s great that we’re continuing on. We got a lot of local content in the program — took a long time to put (it) together. Lot of short films from all over the world.”

For those interested in purchasing passes, they are available on the YIFF website. All-access passes are $75, while half passes (for six screenings) are $40.

Putting on these film-related events is something Emerson feels is important for local residents.

“Having something for the community — the artistic community, the community at large in the NWT and here in Yellowknife — something creative for them to participate in and to look forward too. Providing some sort of inspiration and joy into their lives while they’re locked up at home at this time.

“I think it’s important, maybe even more so at this time, to have creative and artistic content … I think it really helps people get through tough times.”

Those interested in YIFF films and workshops should keep their eyes on the website and Facebook page for further updates.

— Ethan Butterfield, Northern News Service

Yellowknifer