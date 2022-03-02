Aboriginal Women’s Council launches taxi safety campaign

The Yukon Aboriginal Women’s Council is launching an awareness campaign and rally for increased taxi safety in the territory.

“Indigenous women in our community do not feel safe accessing a taxi, and even more so while under the influence of alcohol. In fact, they feel more likely to be sexually assaulted or experience violence. If we cannot rely on safe transportation when women are out with their friends, what else are they supposed to do?” said Meesha Wittkopf, coordinator of the campaign, in a statement.

The Taxi Safety Education Project involves interviews from Indigenous women encouraged to share their stories. The education campaign will target women and taxi companies to inform and promote safety.

The campaign is also looking for amendments to the city’s Vehicle-For-Hire Bylaw.

A rally is being planned for outside city hall between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. on March 8, which is also International Women’s Day.

Sexual harassment of women in taxis is “three to four times higher in the Yukon and 3.5 times higher for Indigenous women,” according to a recent survey released by the Yukon Women’s Coalition.

