A taxi cab rooftop sign in Whitehorse on Feb. 2, 2021. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

A taxi cab rooftop sign in Whitehorse on Feb. 2, 2021. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

Aboriginal Women’s Council launches taxi safety campaign

A rally is planned for International Women’s Day on March 8

The Yukon Aboriginal Women’s Council is launching an awareness campaign and rally for increased taxi safety in the territory.

“Indigenous women in our community do not feel safe accessing a taxi, and even more so while under the influence of alcohol. In fact, they feel more likely to be sexually assaulted or experience violence. If we cannot rely on safe transportation when women are out with their friends, what else are they supposed to do?” said Meesha Wittkopf, coordinator of the campaign, in a statement.

The Taxi Safety Education Project involves interviews from Indigenous women encouraged to share their stories. The education campaign will target women and taxi companies to inform and promote safety.

The campaign is also looking for amendments to the city’s Vehicle-For-Hire Bylaw.

A rally is being planned for outside city hall between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. on March 8, which is also International Women’s Day.

Sexual harassment of women in taxis is “three to four times higher in the Yukon and 3.5 times higher for Indigenous women,” according to a recent survey released by the Yukon Women’s Coalition.

Contact Haley Ritchie at haley.ritchie@yukon-news.com

Previous story
Yukon’s mandatory mask, vaccination rules ending in public places March 18
Next story
Winter road overflow stalls first fleet of trucks en route to Old Crow

Just Posted

More than 100 turned out in downtown Whitehorse for a rally in support of the Ukraine on Feb. 26. (Jocelyn Curteanu/Submitted)
Yukoners show solidarity with Ukraine

Acting Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Catherine Elliott speaks to media on July 21. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News file)
Yukon’s mandatory mask, vaccination rules ending in public places March 18

x
WYATT’S WORLD

The largest of the snow sculptures at Shipyards Park dwarfed spectators. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News)
Rendezvous festival offers winter family fun at Shipyards Park