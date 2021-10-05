A tenth Yukoner has died because of COVID-19, 35 cases active in the territory

‘It is a blow to those who are working so hard to keep everyone safe,’ Dr. Catherine Elliott

Another Yukoner has died of COVID-19, the territory’s acting Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Catherine Elliott announced on Oct. 4.

Ten Yukoners have died of COVID-19 since the first death was reported in November 2020.

“My sincere condolences go out to the family members of the individual who most recently died from COVID-19,” said Elliott.

“Any loss is devastating for family members and, when it is from COVID-19, it is a blow to those who are working so hard to keep everyone safe.”

Currently, there are 35 active cases of the virus in the territory with 15 cases confirmed since noon Oct. 1. Nine of the new cases are in Carmacks, one in Watson Lake, four in Whitehorse and one in Burwash Landing/Destruction Bay.

Exposure notices have been issued in Grades 8 and 9 at Watson Lake Secondary School and a daycare in Carcross. Yukon Communicable Disease Control has provided specific instructions to affected people.

There have been 773 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Yukon residents since March 2020. Both the Delta and Gamma variants are circulating in the territory.

Elliott is reminding everyone who has symptoms to get tested, no matter where they are located.

The Rapid Response Testing team will remain in Carcross until Oct. 8. Testing is being done between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at the Carcross Fire Hall.

Contact John Tonin at john.tonin@yukon-news.com

Coronavirus