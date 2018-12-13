The Yukon Government is looking at several options to reduce the cost of phone calls for inmates at the Whitehorse Correctional Centre. (Yukon News file)

A phone company wants to provide free inmate calls

The idea has not been formally proposed

A U.S. company that lost out on the contract to provide phone services to inmates at the Whitehorse Correctional Centre (WCC) says it’s now willing to make calls free for them.

This would fall in step with a recent recommendation for the jail to stop charging for phone use.

NCIC Inmate Phone Service appears to be too late. Another Texas-based company, Synergy, recently secured the three-year contract at the WCC.

Late last month, Bill Pope, president of NCIC, informally pitched the idea to Allan Lucier, assistant deputy minister of justice, that his company would yank costs to inmates and instead charge the Yukon government $90 per phone per month.

Pope had cc’d the News on the email sent to Lucier.

“The inmates are getting ripped off,” Pope said, “and their families.”

Lucier responded to Pope’s email with: “Thanks for this I will loop in our Corrections folks and get back to you.”

Aside from this reply, Pope told the News he hasn’t heard from the department about his offer.

In May, David Loukidelis, appointed by the minister of justice, released an inspection report about the (WCC) that included one recommendation to “cease charging clients for local or long distance calls, in order to enhance ongoing connections between clients, their families and their communities.”

The Yukon government hasn’t made a decision on that front, said Dan Cable, department spokesperson.

Pope had reached out to Lucier after the News reported that inmates are being charged $1.35 for each 20 minute, pre-paid, local phone call by Synergy.

Because of these fees, inmates may “not be as inclined to say goodnight to their daughter,” Pope said.

Pope’s company didn’t originally propose a free service. According to NCIC’s March proposal, which was unsuccessful, it would have cost $1.80 to make a pre-paid phone call.

Another section pitched charging $0.17 per minute. The average phone call routed through NCIC lasts four minutes, Pope said. This would equate $0.68.

Synergy, which provides a flat rate charge, is a better bargain, said Cable, who added that calls typically last the 20-minute duration at WCC.

“Synergy has, we think, the better value for the inmates, in terms of the ability to make calls. Your 20-minute call, for instance, is cheaper with Synergy,” said Cable, adding that the price is right for the government, too.

That NCIC would go through the media to protest its loss is “not appropriate,” he said.

The service Synergy is providing is a zero fee system, meaning it doesn’t cost the Yukon government anything to have it installed in WCC.

The small amount of revenue that is generated goes into a revolving fund, which is then contributed to things like victim services.

Pope said he would formally propose his free phone service to inmates if there’s interest.

Contact Julien Gignac at julien.gignac@yukon-news.com

Previous story
Former KDFN lawyer becomes the second woman to be appointed resident Yukon Supreme Court judge

Just Posted

F.H. Collins Warriors basketball teams win Jamie Shaw Memorial Tournament

The first Jamie Shaw Memorial Tournament was at F.H. Collins Secondary School… Continue reading

Former KDFN lawyer becomes the second woman to be appointed resident Yukon Supreme Court judge

Longtime lawyer Suzanne Duncan said she felt “very privileged” to serve in her new role

City of Whitehorse capital budget passes

The capital budget got a second and third reading this week

Teslin Tlingit Council, Canada square off in court over federal funding

“Action matters,” TTC lawyer Gregory McDade said. “Words are nice but action matters.”

Whitehorse operating budget proposes a property tax hike of 2.3 per cent.

If approved, the property tax increase will cost the average homeowner another $69

Commentary: Know your rights: Changes to Canada’s criminal driving laws are coming

Bill C-46 is bringing with it some new laws starting Dec. 18

Santa makes an appearance on Main Street

This weekend was Whitehorse’s Santa Claus Parade

Reservoir Dogs Tournament turns traditional squash on its ear

Mr. Black takes home the grand prize

Toonie Tournament returns to help the Whitehorse Food Bank

“I’ve got kids running up to see which team is bringing in the most money.”

Editorial: It’s time for tempers to chill over the ‘cool bus’

It is reasonable to expect there to be some rules around this service

Canada Cup Series starts again at Mount Sima

More than 60 athletes from across the country took part in the slopestyle and big air competitions

Record turnout for the Arctic Sports Inter-school Competition

More than 350 athletes took part over the course of three days

Rob Dickson’s new record focuses on growth

“I felt the need to talk about things like privilege and about our experiences growing up and how stuff changes as we grow”

Most Read