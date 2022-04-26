Sixteen schools that had their school councils elected by acclamation due to a lack of contest. Three schools will hold elections to determine their school council makeup. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)

Sixteen schools that had their school councils elected by acclamation due to a lack of contest. Three schools will hold elections to determine their school council makeup. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)

84% of Yukon school councils elected without contest

Polls will be held at three schools where council positions are contested

Most Yukon schools — 84 per cent — will have their school councils chosen by acclamation given the lack of opposition.

In releases issued April 21 and April 25, Elections Yukon indicated 16 of 19 schools have had their councils elected by acclamation, in which the number of nominations for the members of a school council does not exceed the number to be elected.

School council elections will take place at three schools where councils are contested to elect the members of their school council, according to a release.

While only five of the 15 schools elected by acclamation have filled all positions, all councils will meet quorum by having at least two elected members, a release states.

In total, 76 candidates put their names forward for the 94 elected positions.

School councils have a minimum of three and a maximum of seven elected members.

Nominations closed on April 21.

In the release, polls are required at Del Van Gorder School in Faro, Elijah Smith Elementary School in Whitehorse and Tantalus Community School in Carmacks.

“Where polls are required, eligible electors will have more opportunities than ever to vote at school council elections,” reads a release.

Early voting will be available by regular ballot on April 27 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and April 30 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at each school holding an election, and by special ballot on April 22-29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the main administration building.

May 3 is slated as polling day. On that day, eligible electors can vote at schools holding an election from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and at the main administration building from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Voters can also cast a vote by appointment, a home visit and mail-in ballot by contacting the chief returning officer.

