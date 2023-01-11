44-year-old woman died due to house fire: Yukon coroner

RCMP vehicle seen in Whitehorse on April 19. In a Jan. 10 release, the Yukon Coroner’s Service said Kimberly Nicole Anne Johnnie, 44, appears to have died as a result of a fire in a home in the McIntyre subdivision of Whitehorse. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)

A sudden death reported in McIntyre on Jan. 2 was caused by a fire in a home, according to the Yukon Coroner’s Service.

The deceased has been identified as 44-year-old Kimberly Nicole Anne Johnnie.

“It is critical that we as a community demonstrate compassion at this time for the deceased and those affected by this loss,” reads the Jan. 10 release issued by the coroner.

“[The Yukon Coroner’s Service] extends our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Ms. Johnnie.”

On Jan. 5, Yukon RCMP issued a release with limited details about an investigation into the sudden death of a woman at a residence in Whitehorse’s McIntyre subdivision on Jan. 2.

The Yukon Coroner’s Service was notified late in the afternoon of Jan. 2 about a death that had occurred in that area, according to the coroner’s release. Police units and the coroner’s service attended the scene.

In the coroner’s release, the British Columbia Coroner’s Service did an autopsy on Jan. 6 in Abbotsford, B.C.

The release states Johnnie was the sole occupant of the home.

The Yukon Coroner’s Service, Whitehorse Fire Department and the RCMP are continuing the investigation.

No additional details are being released at this time.

