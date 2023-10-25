$44-million Yukon-funded project in Alaska raises more questions in the house

Yukon NDP asks about department budget cuts; Yukon Party asks if mining industry needs will be met

A cruise ship is seen at the Skagway cruise terminal on Sept. 10, 2022. The Yukon government is facing more questions this fall about its potential funding of a new $44-million marine services platform in Alaska. (Gabrielle Plonka/Yukon News Files)

Yukon NDP Leader Kate White is concerned that the Yukon government could be footing the now up to $44-million bill for a marine services platform that is intended to get mining companies access to a harbour across the border in Alaska.

“It’s going to be an asset that’s fully funded by Yukon in a completely other jurisdiction that we have no control over,” White told the Yukon Legislative Assembly on Oct. 12.

Meanwhile, the Official Opposition wonders if mining companies will even be able to make use of it in the end.

On the first day of the fall sitting, Finance Minister Sandy Silver told the house that the Yukon government is working with the Municipality of Skagway toward a “mutually beneficial solution” to secure long-lasting access to tidewater in Skagway, Alaska.

“The Yukon will see preferential access to ore export facilities for 35 years with an option to extend this access for an additional 15 years. The territory will also seek a significant discount in all fees associated with use of the platform for the next 20 years,” Silver said. He indicated that paying for a new marine services platform is one of several “converging challenges” that made for a larger supplementary budget than usual.

In the Yukon Legislative Assembly on Oct. 10, Silver said the supplementary budget includes $21.4 million for the marine services platform.

“As a result of this funding opportunity, the Government of Yukon has identified other projects that may be progressing at varying stages of development to accommodate this project without any gross changes to the capital program. The first supplementary estimates include a reduction across several departments that is reflective of uptake to various programs, updated timelines and progress on various capital projects.”

On Oct. 12, White asked what requests have been made of the federal government to fund the marine service platform project.

“What we have heard is that Canada normally does not deploy capital to build in other jurisdictions. I challenged that, I will say,” Premier Ranj Pillai, who is also Economic Development minister, responded.

Pillai said that conversation is still ongoing, as well as talks with private investors such as Blackstone, which he described as the “largest infrastructure asset holder in the world” with a bit of a foothold in Skagway.

He said Skagway is providing project and engineering management and operates the port. He said the borough is not pitching into capital expenditure because it was not something they were looking to build.

Pillai has committed to bringing back details to the house about collecting fees to access the dock and paying employees who work there.

Pillai said a reduced rate is being considered for companies coming from Canada and the Yukon to use it.

“I think that we’re not in the game at all if we don’t have access to tidewater,” he said.

When White reviewed this fall’s supplementary budget, she found cuts from the departments of Community Services, Health and Social Services, Highways and Public Works, Tourism and Culture, the Yukon Development Corporation and housing that, minus the $900,000 from the business incentive program, conveniently add up to just over $21 million.

During the question period the following week, White asked the premier if other government departments were asked to cut their own budgets to finance the more than $21 million this fall.

“For this project, we have a terms sheet that is nonbinding in place. We have submitted a proposal to [the] management board. That was approved, and now we are in the position, if supported, that we would then use resources that are approved by the legislative assembly to do that work,” Pillai said.

“Every year, we rebalance and then look at our priorities.”

In response to the line of questioning, Pillai suggested the Yukon NDP doesn’t support mining.

In response to the premier’s comments, the Yukon NDP issued a press release later that day indicating it supports mining.

In the statement, White said her party wants to see “sustainable, ethical and responsible mining” in the Yukon, and it wants to get minerals from the Yukon to tidewater.

“But Yukoners need to know that their government has done its homework,” White said.

The Yukon Party also has some questions and concerns about the government spending tens of millions on the project without having the details of it.

Yukon Party Leader Currie Dixon continued to press the premier on the marine service platform in the legislature on Oct. 16.

Dixon expressed concern that the project won’t meet the needs of the mining industry.

Pillai said a 227-foot platform that is “adaptable” for different types of infrastructure to move ore would be “appropriate.” He reiterated that having access to tidewater is what’s key right now.

“Right now, to be open with the house, we are in a position where we believe that we have a marine services platform that is a great foundation for us to be able to work in Skagway. With the magnitude of the dock, we think that the ability to bring in other types of other infrastructure to work off of it makes sense, and locking down that tidewater is important,” he said.

Pillai said more details on a binding export cooperation agreement could potentially be made public early in the new year.

