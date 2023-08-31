4 bears shot, abandoned along Alaska Highway under investigation

Watson Lake conservation officers are looking into four bears left on the side of the road

The Alaska Highway is seen between Contact Creek Lodge and Iron Creek near Watson Lake. (Submitted/Logan Donovan)

Editor’s note: This story contains an image of a dead bear.

Watson Lake conservation officers are investigating after four black bears were shot and abandoned on the side of the Alaska Highway.

According to a Facebook post by Yukon Conservation Officer Services, the four black bears were found on the side of the road at kilometres 896, 911, 912 and 932 between Contact Creek Lodge and Iron Creek around Aug. 19.

The post indicates two bears were shot in the Yukon and two were shot in British Columbia.

One bear is brown in colour and the three others are black.

One of four abandoned black bears found between Contact Creek Lodge and Iron Creek near Watson Lake. (Submitted/Logan Donovan)

While roadside hunting is allowed, with some exceptions, “it is against the law to waste any parts of a big game animal suitable for human consumption,” per the post.

Conservation officers are asking the public to report information about the incident to conservation officers at 1-867-536-3211 or the “turn in poachers and polluters” line at 1-800-661-0525. While callers do not need to identify themselves, cash rewards may be available for information that leads to a conviction in the case of the four bears.

A comment on the post by Yukon Conservation Officer Services indicates conservation officers are also investigating an incident involving a female black bear carcass in the Mary Lake and Cowley Creek area.

