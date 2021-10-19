24 new COVID-19 cases emerge over the weekend, most are Whitehorse residents

Acting Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Catherine Elliott announced July 21 that a number of COVID-19 restrictions, including mandatory mask usage, will be lifted on Aug. 4. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)

Twenty-four new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Yukon over the weekend.

There are now 66 active cases in the territory.

Of the recently recorded cases two are out-of-territory residents who were diagnosed in the Yukon. The remaining 22 are Whitehorse residents; three of whom were working at the Victoria Gold Mine site.

A Monday, Oct. 18 statement from acting Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Catherine Elliott says the new cases were recorded between noon on Friday and noon on Monday.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in the territory since March 2020 up to 858. Of these 797, have recovered and there have been ten deaths.

Public exposure notices have been issued for the Whitehorse Save On Foods location between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 11 and the Local Bar located at 206 Jarvis Street between 9 p.m. and midnight on Saturday, Oct. 9. Anyone who was at either place at the noted times is asked to self- monitor for symptoms and get tested if any develop.

Anyone experiencing symptoms in Whitehorse should call the COVID-19 Testing and Assessment Centre at 867-393-3083 or book online at Yukon.ca to arrange for testing. People in communities should contact their rural community health centre.

