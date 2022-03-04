22nd Yukoner death attributed to COVID-19

Acting chief medical officer of health Dr. Catherine Elliott at a press conference on July 21, 2021. Elliot announced the 22nd death attributed to COVID-19 in a press release on March 2. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News file)

No additional information about the death was released

Another Yukon resident has died from COVID-19.

That marks the 22nd death attributed to COVID-19 since the first death was reported in October 2020.

The death was released by Yukon’s acting chief medical officer of health Dr. Catherine Elliot on March 2 – the same day the Yukon government announced all COVID-19 public health measures will be lifting in the coming weeks.

No additional information was released about the person who died, citing respect for the individuals and their families.

The territory’s online COVID-19 dashboard does not include additional information about age, sex and location of the COVID-19-related deaths that have occurred during the pandemic, beyond the number of deceased.

The dashboard indicates there are currently 37 active cases of COVID-19, including two new confirmed cases, as of March 3. The total number of cases among Yukon residents has reached 3,475 since cases counts began.

The seven-day average for the case count was 8.43 on March 2.

The current test positivity rate reported in the dashboard is 27.7 per cent.

Case counts are based on lab-based PCR testing and do not include at-home rapid test results and private test results.

