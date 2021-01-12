22-year-old Mayo man charged with second degree murder

Daniel Cashaback-Myra will appear in Territorial Court on Jan. 27.

A 22-year-old man has been charged with second degree murder following the death of a 38-year-old man at the Mayo Health Centre.

Daniel Cashaback-Myra will appear in Territorial Court on Jan. 27, RCMP say.

Police responded to reports of an injured man at the health centre on Jan. 10. The victim was declared deceased shortly after police arrived to the scene.

The investigation is being led by the Yukon RCMP Major Crime Unit and the Chief Coroner’s office.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact RCMP at 867-862-2677.

