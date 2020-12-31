200 Yukon businesses accessed federal funds, database shows

Nearly 30 per cent of subsidized businesses in the tourism industry

A Main Street business shows its new hours cut back due to COVID-19 in Whitehorse on March 31. At least 200 Yukon businesses received the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy this year, according to an online database recently launched by the Canada Revenue Agency. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

At least 200 Yukon businesses received the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy this year, according to an online database recently launched by the Canada Revenue Agency.

Businesses who experienced a revenue drop during the pandemic could receive a maximum of $847 per week, per employee, from the subsidy program.

The federal government launched a searchable registry of recipients on Dec. 21. The online database only shares the names of companies who received funding, not the amount or when it was received.

The Yukon News identified a minimum of 200 local businesses that took advantage of the funding.

Twenty-four of the aided businesses are from the food and beverage sector, and 13 are hotels. Ten of the companies offer tours or guiding. Fourteen of the companies are car dealerships or auto repair shops, and two are mining or exploration corporations. Eight museums and retail stores received the funding.

According to the Yukon Bureau of Statistics, 67 businesses closed during the pandemic. There were 1,135 active businesses in the Yukon in August, a decrease from 1,202 reported in February.

The Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy has paid out more than $54-billion since April, according to the federal government. More than 368,000 businesses have received funding across the country.

The maximum subsidy rate has increased to 75 per cent until March 12, 2021, the federal government announced on Dec. 21.

The online database includes a link for Canadians to report suspected fraud. A section of the website states that “if you have reason to believe a CEWS applicant is misusing the subsidy, you can report suspicious activities to the CRA by submitting a lead to the Leads Program.”

