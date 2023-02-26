A city bus moves around downtown Whitehorse on Feb. 6, 2022. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)

A city bus moves around downtown Whitehorse on Feb. 6, 2022. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)

2 new city buses, waste management facility getting federal, territorial government money

The federal and territorial governments have announced funding for City of Whitehorse services

The City of Whitehorse is getting money from the federal and territorial governments to buy a couple of buses and make changes to the Whitehorse Waste Management Facility Transfer Station.

The three levels of government held a press conference and issued a joint release on Feb. 22.

In the release, Whitehorse’s growing population is cited for the addition of two 40-foot accessible buses. The buses won’t be electric, city spokesperson Jordan Lutz said by email. The accessibility features will be better for people with disabilities or who use mobility aids and people travelling with strollers and young children, as stated in the release.

The waste management facility will be expanded and the surfaces will be paved in order to better manage litter and snow removal, according to the release. The money will also be spent on more waste bins to separate items such as clean wood, organic waste, construction waste, mixed waste and recycling.

The federal government will be putting $937,500 towards the purchase of new buses, while the Yukon government is contributing $312,500.

The waste management facility will see $2.2 million from the federal government and $737,500 from the Yukon government for upgrades.

The federal funding is being made available through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

