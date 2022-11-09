First trustees elected to Yukon’s First Nation School Board

219 valid votes were cast for the First Nation School Board

Vuntut Gwitchin Chief Dana Tizya-Tramm speaks at a celebration launching the First Nation School Board in Old Crow on Nov. 2. Tizya-Tramm was elected to the FNSB school board on Nov. 7. (Courtesy/First Nation School Board)

The first trustees have been elected to the Yukon’s First Nation School Board.

In February, the official results from a territory-wide referendum revealed that eight Yukon schools in seven attendance areas will be governed by the new school board starting in the 2022-23 school year.

The voting period for two school board general elections closed on Nov. 7.

Shadelle Chambers, Erin Pauls, Dana Tizya-Tramm, Jocelyn Joe-Strack and Gillian Staveley have been elected to the First Nation School Board.

Jean-Sébastien Blais, Jessica Masson Guerette, Myriam Bougie, Véronique Maggiore and Jesse Cooke have been elected to the Commission scolaire francophone du Yukon.

In a release, First Nation School Board executive director Melissa Flynn is ready to start working with the trustees.

“I am thrilled to work with this incredible group of leaders in education, language and culture and begin to get down to the exciting work of implementing the vision of the school board, including community committees for each of our schools,” Flynn said.

“We are on the cusp of creating real change in public education in the territory — offering all Yukon students a child-centered, academically robust education through a Yukon First Nations worldview.”

In total, 114 valid votes were cast for Commission scolaire francophone du Yukon and 219 valid votes were cast for the First Nation School Board.

