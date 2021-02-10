A house sits on the property at 1308 Centennial St. next to a new development in Porter Creek in Whitehorse on Nov. 3, 2020. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

A house sits on the property at 1308 Centennial St. next to a new development in Porter Creek in Whitehorse on Nov. 3, 2020. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

1308 Centennial St. rezoned for eight-unit development

Two councillors vote against change

Zoning is now in place for an eight-unit housing complex to be built at 1308 Centennial St. in Porter Creek.

Whitehorse city council passed the final two readings of the bylaw for the rezoning at its Feb. 8 meeting in a 5-2 vote. Councillors Samson Hartland and Dan Boyd voted against the final two readings of the bylaw that saw the property move from a Residential Single Detached zoning designation to Residential Multiple Housing (modified).

Hartland highlighted concerns for the neighbourhood that he had also voiced during the rezoning of 1306 Centennial St. in 2020 to a multi-housing zone. He argued the overall changes to the area that have seen a number of multi-residential developments being built in recent years could put a strain on city infrastructure and services.

As he has stated before, Hartland said he would like to see a comprehensive neighbourhood plan for the area before there’s further development.

Boyd also stated his concerns around spot zoning and the overall impact the zoning changes could have on city infrastructure.

While he acknowledged the city’s overall goal to allow for greater density, he said he doesn’t agree with going about it through spot zoning.

He also responded to comments from Coun. Steve Roddick who noted that while there remain issues to deal with such as parking, those matters can be dealt with through other tools outside of the zoning.

Boyd argued those tools should be in place ahead of the zoning.

Roddick, however, pointed to the need for more housing as the city’s population continues to grow and said that type of area is ideal for greater density given the access to transit, a nearby store and school as well as the lot size.

“These are large lots,” he said.

He voiced his own concerns over lighting and parking but pointed to bylaws and regulations — such as a provision for on-street residential parking permits — that could be used to address those matters.

“We do have many options,” he said.

Coun. Laura Cabott also voiced her support for the zoning change, describing a lack of housing as the “number one” issue the city is dealing with.

“This is one way the city can address that,” she said, also pointing out the area has been identified for greater density in the Official Community Plan with good reason due to the accessibility to transit, a store and school.

Pointing to the continued development of the Whistle Bend neighbourhood, Cabott said as housing needs to continue to be built there, it’s also important to have other options available elsewhere in Whitehorse.

She pointed out that there were 800 applicants vying for 250 residential lots in the last Whistle Bend land lottery with all of the lots there “scooped up.”

Council’s vote came following a public hearing on the rezoning in January.

The city received two submissions for the hearing, which brought forward concerns over the building height that would allow for up to 13 metres (though the project is planned to be 11 m), density, parking, light pollution and put forward arguments the multi-residential zone would not be consistent with the neighbourhood’s character.

In a public hearing report presented to council Feb. 1, city planner Sidharth Agarwal pointed out the property is next door to another 13 m development and across the street from properties zoned for buildings that could be up to 17.5 m.

He also noted the requirement for a three-metre vegetative barrier to the rear of the property that would protect the privacy of those on Elm Street.

Requirements for parking would provide one parking space for each unit and at least one spot for guests, though three guest parking spaces are planned.

On the issue of lighting, it was pointed out that no direct lighting can point to neighbouring properties.

As Agarwal stated in his report to council: “It is important to recognize that lighting is a critical component of Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED). The zoning bylaw encourages proper lighting and a sense of safety to residents and pedestrians and discourages undesirable activities. Lighting is also an important component of winter city design to encourage vibrancy during dark winters and add visual interests.

“Acknowledging resident concerns, the city can work with the applicant on landscaping and lighting placement during the development stage to mitigate potential impacts on neighbouring properties as guided by the zoning bylaw.”

It went on to address arguments that the proposed zoning isn’t consistent with the character of the neighbourhood.

Agarwal’s report also cited the Official Community Plan in designating much of Centennial Street as Mixed Use – Residential/Commercial, “recognizing it as a corridor for densification”.

“The justification for densification on Centennial Street is that it runs along a transit route to downtown, is a major thoroughfare with access to the Alaska Highway, is identified as an on-street bicycle route in the city commuter cycling map, and is close to amenities such as schools, parks, trails and a grocery store,” the report read.

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com

Housing and HomelessnessRezoningWhitehorse city council

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Government joins surplus auction site
Next story
More potential candidates step forward for pre-election candidate selections

Just Posted

A house sits on the property at 1308 Centennial St. next to a new development in Porter Creek in Whitehorse on Nov. 3, 2020. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
1308 Centennial St. rezoned for eight-unit development

Two councillors vote against change

The Yukon Employees’ Union is calling on the Yukon government to ensure workers don’t need to use sick days if they have reactions to the Moderna vaccine. The vaccine does not contain the live virus or make a person more vulnerable to sickness, but it does trigger an immune response that can mimic COVID-19 symptoms while the body builds immunity. Most commonly the response can produce a headache, fatigue or localized pain and muscle aches. These symptoms are normal and indicate that the vaccine is working. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
YEU says employees shouldn’t need to use sick days to manage vaccine reactions

Department says the situation is being handled appropriately

A tribute to Joe Loutchan behind the bar at the 98 Hotel in Whitehorse, where he played for more than 25 years. (Gabrielle Plonka/Yukon News)
Remembering the ‘fiddler on the loose’

Joe Loutchan, beloved Yukon musician, died earlier this month at 82

asdf
WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World for Feb. 10, 2021

Joel Krahn/Yukon News file A salmon swims near the Whitehorse fish ladder.
Four-year study suggests only a third of tagged fish made it through Whitehorse fish ladder

Only 200 fish were counted at the fish ladder in 2020

A Yukon resident casts a ballot during the 2016 election. All three Yukon parties are slowly announcing nomination periods and candidates ahead of the upcoming 2021 territorial election. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)
More potential candidates step forward for pre-election candidate selections

The parties are readying for an election which must be called on or before Nov. 21

On Feb. 2 the government announced a new website service for “surplus auctions” where individuals and businesses can bid on excess items the government is looking to offload. (Mike Thomas/Yukon News file)
Government joins surplus auction site

Purchasers can bid on items like office furniture and retired machinery

A cyclist rides along the Millenium Trail in downtown Whitehorse on a chilly Feb. 9. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)
Frigid temperatures arrive in Yukon

Golden Horn Elementary students head back to class after heating issue fixed

Takhini Hot Springs President Garry Umbrich poses for a photo within some of the new rock features near the largest of the new pools being constructed outside Whitehorse on Aug. 26, 2020. While the original opening date for the new pools was hoped to be January this year, due to set backs caused by the pandemic, Umbrich says the new date is now June. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
New hot springs facility expected to open in June

Yukoners who had been looking forward to experiencing a new Takhini Hot… Continue reading

Caribou graze on the greening tundra of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in northeast Alaska in June, 2001. Legislation to protect the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (AWNR) is going ahead as President Joe Biden begins his term in the United States. (Michael Penn/Juneau Empire file)
Legislation proposed in United States to protect ANWR

Legislation to protect the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (AWNR) is going ahead… Continue reading

A person leaves the Whitehorse Public Library on Feb. 4. As part of the Love your Library campaign, Yukon Public Libraries is introducing new digital services it hopes will expand access to people during COVID-19. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Libraries introduces new digital offerings

As part of the Love your Library campaign, Yukon Public Libraries is… Continue reading

Mike Thomas/Yukon News file The Yukon government sign in front of the main administraton building on Second Avenue. The Yukon government is promising full-time kindergarten in rural areas and a fixed cost for childcare, but details are still forthcoming.
Yukon government says more affordable childcare coming

Opposition party focused on timeline for universal daycare promise

Archivist Lesley Buchan recently laid out a selection of documents from the large Roy Minter collection held at the Yukon Archives. Similar collections, large and small from thousands of donors, are part of the Yukon’s “memory bank,” now carefully stored in climate controlled vaults on the Yukon University campus. (Gates collection/Submitted)
History Hunter: Exploring Yukon’s history attic

Do you have some valued family heirloom — a photo album, a… Continue reading

Most Read