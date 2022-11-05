12 candidates running for Yukon’s First Nation School Board trustee positions

Commission scolaire francophone du Yukon has six names on the ballot

An Elections Yukon sign outside the Yukon legislature on Oct. 31 reads, “Vote”. Commission scolaire francophone du Yukon and the First Nation School Board are holding elections for trustee positions. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)

So far, 26 ballots have been ticked off in the Yukon’s school board elections.

As of noon on Nov. 3, 11 votes have been cast for the Commission scolaire francophone du Yukon (CSFY) and 15 for the First Nation School Board (FNSB).

The voting period began on Oct. 28.

Nominations to elect five trustees to CSFY, five trustees to FNSB and five members to the Whistle Bend Elementary School Council closed on Oct. 27.

In the case of Whistle Bend, the five candidates nominated were all elected by acclamation, or default due to the lack of competition, which means no polls will be held there. Tia Campbell, Cassandra Malach, Brian Laird, Andrea Oldridge and Rebecca Hutchings-Archibald were elected by acclamation.

Six candidates are running for CSFY trustee positions: Myriam Bougie, Jesse Cook, Giuseppe Fico, Jean-Sébastien Blais, Jessica Masson Guerette and Véronique Maggiore.

Twelve candidates have put their name forward for FNSB positions: Dawn Waugh, Erin Pauls, Millie Joe, David Johnny Sr., Dana Tizya-Tramm, Charyl Charlie, Jocelyn Joe-Strack, Lynne Raita, Christine Pottie, Shadelle Chambers, Sean Sheardown and Gillian Staveley.

Eligible Yukoners can cast a vote by going online anytime through the Elections Yukon website, by visiting Elections Yukon at the Jim Smith Building in Whitehorse for in-person and internet voting from Monday to Friday between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and by appointment with returning officers for in-person voting.

On Nov. 5, in-person voting will be offered between 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at nine schools: Nelnah Bessie John School, Robert Service School, St. Elias Community School, Chief Zzeh Gittlit School, Ross River School, Watson Lake Secondary, CSSC Mercier, École Émilie-Tremblay and Takhini Elementary School.

On Nov. 7, in-person voting will be available from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the nine schools listed above. In-person and internet voting can be done at Elections Yukon until 8 p.m.

Polls officially close at 8 p.m. on Nov. 7.

