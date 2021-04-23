Kate Mechan, executive director of the Safe At Home Society. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

Kate Mechan, executive director of the Safe At Home Society. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

100 Homes campaign will continue

Program has housed 14 people since December

Close to a month after the 100 Homes campaign was set to wrap up, officials are continuing with the work of finding homes for vulnerable people in the city.

“We’ve been able to extend the campaign,” Safe at Home executive director Kate Mechan said in an April 22 interview.

The 100 Homes campaign was launched in December by the Safe at Home society with a goal of housing 100 members of the community by March 31.

“Being solution-focused is at the heart of the 100 Homes campaign and we’re just so excited to facilitate a tangible way for landlords to contribute to ending homelessness,” Mechan said when the program was launched. “We want to show that landlords’ needs can be met and upheld, while we work to support some of our community’s most vulnerable citizens.”

By the time March 31 came around, the project had dedicated 12 units and housed 14 people.

A total of six private landlords and four organizations have been involved in making units available to tenants. Along with that, a mitigation fund for participating landlords has been started with a $2,500 donation from 100 Women Who Care.

Mechan said that while those numbers may be a “far-cry” from the initial goal of 100 homes, she is deeming it a success.

Given the tight marketplace with the city’s low vacancy rate (at zero per cent) and the complexity of the work in matching up landlords and tenants and ensuring tenants under the program have the supports they need, housing 14 people in an approximately three-month period is having a big impact.

“It’s making a huge dent,” she said, adding that with interest in the program seeming to increase throughout March, it made sense for the campaign to continue onwards for at least a couple more months.

“It’s been a huge learning curve,” Mechan said, noting the effort that has gone into understanding pressure points for landlords.

She cited the challenges that come with a tight market in finding landlords willing to put their assets on the line if there’s a perception that more vulnerable tenants pose a greater risk.

Under the program, supports are in place to assist tenants as they navigate moving, as well as ensuring they are connected to ongoing supports they may need.

Mechan said the program has highlighted the importance of providing education in both landlord and tenant rights and responsibilities.

The establishment of the landlord mitigation fund also provides some financial assistance for participating landlords who may need to fix a couple of things before they can put their unit out for rent to help make it available quicker or if something breaks down or happens with a tenant when they are staying there.

“It’s a bit of a cushion,” Mechan said.

She noted that while private landlords cannot solve the housing crisis, they can play a crucial role in helping to address it.

As the campaign continues to move forward, Mechan said efforts will be underway to connect with landlords officials may not have spoken with in the first few months.

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com

homeless housing

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Three new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Yukon

Just Posted

Yvonne Clarke leaves the legislature after being sworn in as a newly elected MLA on April 22, in Whitehorse. Clarke is the first Filipina MLA to be elected to the Yukon Legislative Assembly. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)
Yukon Party calls on premier to resume legislature and pass budget

The Liberals and NDP are currently negotiating terms for a minority government

Pauline Frost and her lawyer outside the Whitehorse courthouse on April 19. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)
Pauline Frost files legal challenge against Vuntut Gwitchin election results

The lawsuit alleges that two electors were not qualified to vote in the riding.

A competitor takes a jump in front of a crowd at the Mount Sima Up Hill Challenge in Whitehorse on April 17. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)
Spring shred: Snowmobiles gather on Mount Sima for 2021 Uphill Challenge

Riders had a sunny and warm day on the hill, but still plenty of snowpack on the uphill course.

Sheila MacLean tosses her winter blues in the fire to be burned away in Whitehorse on March 24, 2018. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Burning permits will be revoked April 25

The Whitehorse Fire Department extended the open burning season

A group of around 150 people gathered on the waterfront to remember the eight people who were killed in Atlanta, in Whitehorse on March 27. Mike Gladish noted the memorial in calling on the city at council’s April 19 meeting to reactivate its committee focused on address racism and discrimination. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)
Former Whitehorse councillor calls for anti-racism committee to be re-established

Focused on countering racism, discrimination

Kate Mechan, executive director of the Safe At Home Society. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
100 Homes campaign will continue

Program has housed 14 people since December

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Three new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Yukon

The origin of cases 79 and 80 are currently under investigation.

This City of Whitehorse map shows the laneway that would be closed off for the building consolidation project. (City of Whitehorse)
Lane closure proposed to make way for new services building, city hall

First reading will come forward April 26

Crystal Schick/Yukon News Yukon MP Larry Bagnell speaks at an announcement in Whitehorse on July 8, 2019.
Federal budget includes changes to Northern Residents Deduction, minimum wage, green energy funds

The massive budget included some rare references to the territory.

Doug Bell photographed in Whitehorse in 2008, for an article about his role as Yukon Commissioner in the early 1980’s. (Ian Stewart/Yukon News file)
Yukon remembers former commissioner Doug Bell

Bell passed away in Whitehorse on Sunday, at the age of 94.

Crystal Schick/Yukon News Whitehorse International Airport in Whitehorse on May 6, 2020.
NAV CANADA suspends review for Whitehorse airport traffic control

NAV CANADA announced on April 15 that it is no longer considering… Continue reading

A bulldozer levels piles of garbage at the Whitehorse landfill in January 2012. (Ian Stewart/Yukon News file)
Rural dump closures and tipping fees raise concern from small communities

The government has said the measures are a cost-cutting necessity

Whitehorse City Hall (Yukon News file)
City news, briefly

A look at city council matters for the week of April 12

Most Read