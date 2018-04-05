A Whitehorse firefighter examines the scene of a fatal fire in the Prospector trailer park April 5. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

1 dead in Kopper King fire

Victim’s idenity hasn’t been released

One person is dead following a fire in Whitehorse’s Kopper King neighbourhood.

Emergency crews responded to a 911 call Thursday morning after someone saw a trailer on fire.

“Upon arrival here the guys noticed some light smoke coming from the structure, had to force entry…. Upon gaining entry they found a victim who had succumbed to the fire,” said acting Whitehorse fire chief Chris Green. “So there is a fatality.”

Green couldn’t give any information about the victim’s identity or gender. He said fire officials were still investigating the cause of the fire.

Members of the Whitehorse Fire Department, RCMP, paramedics and the Yukon Coroners Service were all at the scene.

Contact the Yukon News at editor@yukon-news.com

Previous story
Yukon health minister acknowledges potential need for more detox beds
Next story
Yukon government changes municipal funding

Just Posted

1 dead in Kopper King fire

Victim’s idenity hasn’t been released

Vuntut Gwitchin artist Jeneen Frei Njootli works in ‘sound and dust and residue’

New solo exhibition brings a unique piece of the North to Peterborough, ON

46,000 salmon fry believed dead after fire at Yukon College facility

The McIntyre Creek Salmon Incubation Facility building housing chinook and chum fry burned March 31

Yukon health minister acknowledges potential need for more detox beds

‘We did not have a wait list,’ Frost says, which is technically true, because staff don’t keep one

Yukon government considers increasing Lands Act fines

The government doesn’t know how much it is going to cost to reclaim a 17-km illegal road

Magazine salesman captured the colourful Yukoners

‘He didn’t meet Klondike Kate by accident’

Charging Moose host B.C. sides for Special Olympics Yukon Soccer Invitational

The inaugural Special Olympics Yukon Indoor Soccer Invitational was at the Canada… Continue reading

Yukon’s economic outlook for 2018

Economic forecasts are often unreliable, but you can probably bet the housing shortage will continue

Yukon government changes municipal funding

Communities will each get $50k more each year in base funding

Municipalities still waiting for news on Yukon’s solid waste plans

Streicker hopes for details on solid waste plans by May, timeline for recycling fees still unknown

High and dry: Destruction Bay dock rendered useless by declining water levels

‘The priority launch should be where there is a community’

Yukon Rivermen end inaugural season at B.C. bantam tier one provincial championships

‘I think they left Nanaimo feeling pretty good about themselves’

Trial date set for man accused in Whitehorse kidnapping, sexual assault

A trial date has been set for a man accused in kidnapping… Continue reading

Most Read