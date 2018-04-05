1 dead in Kopper King fire

A Whitehorse firefighter examines the scene of a fatal fire in the Prospector trailer park April 5. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

One person is dead following a fire in Whitehorse’s Kopper King neighbourhood.

Emergency crews responded to a 911 call Thursday morning after someone saw a trailer on fire.

“Upon arrival here the guys noticed some light smoke coming from the structure, had to force entry…. Upon gaining entry they found a victim who had succumbed to the fire,” said acting Whitehorse fire chief Chris Green. “So there is a fatality.”

Green couldn’t give any information about the victim’s identity or gender. He said fire officials were still investigating the cause of the fire.

Members of the Whitehorse Fire Department, RCMP, paramedics and the Yukon Coroners Service were all at the scene.

