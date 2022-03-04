What is Brown Fat? Brown Adipose Tissue (BAT) for Weight Loss?

Latest Scientific Research on Brown Adipose Tissue (BAT)

Many people find the idea of ​​brown fat to be quite fascinating. When you understand what Brown adipose tissue actually is, you will realize why there was never much talk about them until recently (even though they were always there). This is basically because brown fat has long been thought to be a myth that does not exist and only exists in children and animals, but now it appears that this might not be true after all. So let’s delve into the world of BAT and clear any misconceptions.

What exactly is brown adipose tissue?

It must first be clarified that BAT was originally thought to have no function at all, as it cannot store energy. Many myths have come from a misinterpretation of early studies, leading to a false belief that BAT was useless. However, new research shows that it performs a somewhat important role in the body. So I’m going to tell you why people are interested in these fat cells now. Brown adipose tissue is characterized by the presence of many tiny lipid droplets (fat), which makes them appear reddish when observed under an electron microscope.

Since brown adipose contains much more mitochondria (cellular organelles involved in processes like respiration and heat production) than white adipocytes (cells containing lipid droplets that store energy), they give off heat easily.

The amount of mitochondrial protein present in brown adipose tissue is about twice as much as muscle or liver cells, which means that brown fat cells can produce more heat than any other tissue in the body.

This increased number of mitochondria is highly beneficial for the function of “brown fat” in humans because it helps regulate metabolism and is thought to play a significant role in maintaining a healthy weight, especially when combined with exercise.

How does your body burn excess energy?

The best way to understand BAT’s is through how they work in animals since most research was done on them. In mammals, adipose tissues are divided into white and brown. The WATs store energy, while the energy of the brown fat is released from food by burning calories. This process called thermogenesis occurs when BAT absorbs glucose used as a precursor molecule to synthesize fatty acids and triglycerides, both of which are important for generating heat.

This increase in caloric intake is achieved through the activation of uncoupling protein-1 (UCP-1). This process essentially means that uncoupled respiration occurs, generating energy through an alternative pathway called substrate channeling. This explains why BAT mitochondria have a greater capacity than those found elsewhere in the body because they can produce more energy with less oxygen or fewer calories consumed.

BAT and weight loss

The most common way for WATs to turn into brown fat cells is to increase the temperature within your body. Your body produces more brown adipose tissue in an attempt to keep your body temperature from dropping.

Brown adipose tissue was once thought to be a useless energy reserve because it consumes more calories than it produces, but studies have found that this is not entirely true. It appears that BAT does increase total metabolic activity and therefore has an indirect effect on weight loss. So although brown fat does not burn calories directly, it can indirectly affect the amount of calories burned throughout the day through other processes.

Research shows that you can fight diabetes and obesity by increasing your body’s reliance on “brown fat,” which means you reduce dependence on “white fat” for energy sources. Although eating less food also reduces caloric intake, you must learn how to control energy consumption through the body’s brown fat.

As described in a study by scientists at the Weizmann Institute of Science, increased levels of brown adipose tissue increased insulin sensitivity and HDL cholesterol. This means that BAT is most useful when dealing with obesity-related to type 2 diabetes.

How to stimulate brown adipose growth

Researchers have found ways to encourage your body to grow more “brown fat” by getting cold. This helps your body produce more thermogenesis, which is basically just another name for burning excess calories through WAT activation [6]. The best way to do this is by eating food that increases BAT activity while also reducing calorie consumption throughout the day. Here are tips to follow when doing this:

Get enough protein

Decrease your intake of carbohydrates

Remove dairy from your diet

Eliminate sugar and replace it with a natural source of fructose

Eat a variety of vegetables to get all the required nutrients.

Brown adipose tissue and weight loss

Fat cells are usually filled up with white fat, which the body can easily access for energy production when required. However, in the case of obesity, the excess glucose gets deposited in white adipose tissue (WAT), which cannot be used to produce sufficient energy. Scientists’ research found an alternative type of fat cell present inside obese people, referred to as brown adipose tissue (BAT). It has a different morphological feature than WAT because it contains numerous small blood vessels and many more mitochondria packed together in the cytoplasm. BAT can perform thermogenesis efficiently through mitochondrial metabolism pathways. The energy production machinery is more complex, and as a result, it requires increased oxygen intake.

Brown adipose tissue: BAT or brown adipose tissue is a critical player in producing energy to fight cold exposure and exercise. It has been seen that when people are exposed for long periods at low temperatures, their bodies will utilize BAT as a fuel source. It can remove excess weight from overweight individuals by generating heat through the thermogenesis process while also providing them with the necessary calories needed during these activities.

