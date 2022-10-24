Yukoners, we appreciate you! Shop local Nov. 2 – 5 for a chance to win

Yukoner Appreciation Week is back Nov. 2 to 5, your chance to step out into your community, support local businesses and maybe win some fantastic prizes.

It’s time to celebrate what makes this territory so great — our community!

Yukoner Appreciation Week is back Nov. 2 to 5, your chance to step out into your community, support local businesses and maybe win some fantastic prizes.

“As local businesses, we appreciate the support you’ve shown through a difficult few years. But as fellow Yukoners, we appreciate living in a place with so many amazing local businesses contributing to our community. In a way, Yukoner Appreciation Week is for all of us!” says Andrei Samson, Executive Director of the Whitehorse Chamber of Commerce.

What’s better than going out and supporting local businesses? Doing it with friends and family! Take in local shops, eat at local restaurants, and make a day of supporting your local community with people you love. When you shop local, you’re not just helping one business. Your support enables local businesses to turn around and help sponsor and support community events, sports teams, and worthy causes that make Whitehorse special.

It’s more than shopping local — it’s supporting your local community!

Check out the in-person kick-off event Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at The Old Firehall. You’ll have the opportunity to connect with local businesses, win some great prizes from awesome giveaways and enjoy some pre-holiday excitement!

Every hour on the hour from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. you’ll have a chance to win some great prizes. Enjoy the music of Annie Avery, delectable nibbles from La Petite Maison, pick up your free gift bag and check to see if you won a Golden Ticket (a $50 local gift card that gives you spending power at many Yukon-based businesses).

Did we mention the Passport Contest is back? Collect stamps from participating locations between Wednesday, Nov. 2 and Saturday, Nov. 5. The more stamps you collect, the more chances you have to win. Visit the kick-off event on Nov. 2 at the Old Firehall for a bonus stamp! Return your passport at any participating location or at the Whitehorse Chamber of Commerce office, 101-302 Steele St. The deadline to submit your passport is Saturday, Nov. 5. Winners will be announced on Monday, Nov. 21 on WhitehorseChamber.ca/YukonerWeek and on the Buy Local Whitehorse Facebook and Instagram pages.

There are dozens of local businesses participating in this year’s Yukoner Appreciation Week, including:

Air North

Anto Yukon

Coast Mountain Sports

The Kind Cafe

Rambles / Coffee Tea & Spice

Titan Gaming & Collectibles

…and so many more! See the full list here.

Go to WhitehorseChamber.ca/YukonerWeek to learn more — We Appreciate You!

