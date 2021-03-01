Yukon youth: compete to see who’s tops in these trades!

The Territorial Skills Competition encourages youth to pursue a variety of trades, from robotics to cabinetmaking. Find out more at skillsyukon.com!

Athletes have the Olympics, lumberjacks have Logger Sports. Welders, hair stylists and computer animators have the Territorial Skills Competition.

The free annual event pits high school and college-enrolled students against each other in a single-day, hands-on competition judged by experts in their trade. The winners get to represent Yukon at the Skills Competences Canada Virtual National Competition in 2021, and all participants get to learn a little more about skilled trades and technologies.

“Through our competitions, we expose and focus attention on the next generation of tradespeople that are going to keep this world operating.” says Doug McRae, a volunteer for the Heavy Equipment Technology competition. “Volunteering with Skills Canada Yukon is one of my ways to give back to a skilled trade that has been instrumental to my success.”

Think you have what it takes to compete in Hairdressing at the Territorial Skills Competition? Register now at skillsyukon.com/register!

Carpenters might be tasked with constructing a structure, earning points for framing and finishes, safety and efficient use of materials. Bakers at this year’s competition will be tackling French Macaron filled cookies, French pastries and a decorated bar cake.

“The challenges I faced at Skills Canada are similar scenarios that I face daily on the job. It’s a great way for you to challenge your skills and meet others in the trade,” says Lowell Tait, who competed in Heavy Equipment Technology in 2016-17.

The Territorial Skills Competition is open to high school and college-enrolled students. There’s no cost to enter, but you have to sign up by Mar. 12!

FREE Territorial Skills Competition April 24, Whitehorse

If you’re a high school or college-enrolled student in Yukon with skills to show off, sign up today at skillsyukon.com/register! The deadline to register is Mar. 12. If you need help preparing for your event, talk to your instructor at school, reach out to Skills Yukon, or click on the link for your event at skillsyukon.com/competition.

2021 competition areas:

This year’s event is still being held in-person, with hands-on competitions and COVID-19 protocols in place. The majority of events will take place at Yukon University, but some may move off-site to allow for appropriate physical distancing. The competition is usually open to the general public, building a thrilling atmosphere for competitors, but this year the event is competitors and volunteers only.

Find out more at skillsyukon.com, or email yukonprograms@skillscanada.com to get involved! For the latest news, follow Skills Yukon on Facebook and Instagram.

