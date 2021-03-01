The Territorial Skills Competition encourages youth to pursue a variety of trades, from robotics to cabinetmaking. Find out more at skillsyukon.com!

The Territorial Skills Competition encourages youth to pursue a variety of trades, from robotics to cabinetmaking. Find out more at skillsyukon.com!

Yukon youth: compete to see who’s tops in these trades!

Mobile robotics, carpentry, welding… annual Skills Competition returns to Whitehorse Apr. 24

Athletes have the Olympics, lumberjacks have Logger Sports. Welders, hair stylists and computer animators have the Territorial Skills Competition.

The free annual event pits high school and college-enrolled students against each other in a single-day, hands-on competition judged by experts in their trade. The winners get to represent Yukon at the Skills Competences Canada Virtual National Competition in 2021, and all participants get to learn a little more about skilled trades and technologies.

“Through our competitions, we expose and focus attention on the next generation of tradespeople that are going to keep this world operating.” says Doug McRae, a volunteer for the Heavy Equipment Technology competition. “Volunteering with Skills Canada Yukon is one of my ways to give back to a skilled trade that has been instrumental to my success.”

Think you have what it takes to compete in Hairdressing at the Territorial Skills Competition? Register now at skillsyukon.com/register!

Think you have what it takes to compete in Hairdressing at the Territorial Skills Competition? Register now at skillsyukon.com/register!

Carpenters might be tasked with constructing a structure, earning points for framing and finishes, safety and efficient use of materials. Bakers at this year’s competition will be tackling French Macaron filled cookies, French pastries and a decorated bar cake.

“The challenges I faced at Skills Canada are similar scenarios that I face daily on the job. It’s a great way for you to challenge your skills and meet others in the trade,” says Lowell Tait, who competed in Heavy Equipment Technology in 2016-17.

The Territorial Skills Competition is open to high school and college-enrolled students. There’s no cost to enter, but you have to sign up by Mar. 12!

The Territorial Skills Competition is open to high school and college-enrolled students. There’s no cost to enter, but you have to sign up by Mar. 12!

FREE Territorial Skills Competition April 24, Whitehorse

If you’re a high school or college-enrolled student in Yukon with skills to show off, sign up today at skillsyukon.com/register! The deadline to register is Mar. 12. If you need help preparing for your event, talk to your instructor at school, reach out to Skills Yukon, or click on the link for your event at skillsyukon.com/competition.

2021 competition areas:

This year’s event is still being held in-person, with hands-on competitions and COVID-19 protocols in place. The majority of events will take place at Yukon University, but some may move off-site to allow for appropriate physical distancing. The competition is usually open to the general public, building a thrilling atmosphere for competitors, but this year the event is competitors and volunteers only.

Find out more at skillsyukon.com, or email yukonprograms@skillscanada.com to get involved! For the latest news, follow Skills Yukon on Facebook and Instagram.

chef

skilled tradesStudents

Previous story
Free virtual conference to spark discussion on workplace sexual harassment in Yukon

Just Posted

Yukonomist Keith Halliday
Yukonomist: The aesthetics and economics of highway strips

One of the many cultural experiences you enjoy while driving from Whitehorse… Continue reading

Submitted Artwork by Grade 2 student Faith showing her thanks for everyone. Artwork by Grade 2 student Faith showing her thanks for everyone. (Submitted)
Yukon kids express gratitude for nature, pets and friends in art campaign

More than 50 children submitted artwork featuring things they are grateful for

Team Yukon skip Laura Eby, left, directs her team as Team Northern Ontario skip Krysta Burns looks on at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Calgary on Feb. 22. (Jeff McIntosh/CP)
Team Yukon reports positive experience at Scotties

Team Yukon played their final game at the national championship in Calgary on Thursday afternoon

A sign indicating a drop-off area behind Selkirk Elementary school in Whitehorse on Feb. 25. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)
Parking lot proposal for Selkirk Elementary criticized

Parents and school council are raising concerns about green space and traffic woes

adsf
WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World for Feb. 26, 2021

Tom Ullyett, pictured, is the first Yukoner to receive the Louis St-Laurent Award of Excellence from the Canadian Bar Association for his work as a community builder and mentor in the territory. (Gabrielle Plonka/Yukon News)
Tom Ullyett wins lifetime achievement award from the Canadian Bar Association

Ullyett has worked in the Yukon’s justice ecosystem for 36 years as a public sector lawyer and mentor

The Blood Ties outreach van will now run seven nights a week, thanks to a boost in government funding. Logan Godin, coordinator, and Jesse Whelen, harm reduction counsellor, are seen here on May 12, 2020. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Blood Ties outreach van running seven nights a week with funding boost

The Yukon government is ramping up overdose response, considering safe supply plan

Ranj Pillai speaks to media about business relief programs in Whitehorse on April 1, 2020. The Yukon government announced Feb.25 that it will extend business support programs until September. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Government extends business relief programs to September, launches new loan

“It really gives folks some help with supporting their business with cash flow.”

Whitehorse City Hall. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)
A look at decisions made by Whitehorse City Council this week

Bylaw amendment Whitehorse city council is moving closer with changes to a… Continue reading

Susie Rogan is a veteran musher with 14 years of racing experience and Yukon Journey organizer. (Yukon Journey Facebook)
Yukon Journey mushers begin 255-mile race

Eleven mushers are participating in the race from Pelly Crossing to Whitehorse

Legislative assembly on the last day of the fall sitting in Whitehorse on Nov. 22, 2018. As the legislature prepares to return on March 4, the three parties are continuing to finalize candidates in the territory’s 19 ridings. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Nine new candidates confirmed in Yukon ridings

It has been a busy two weeks as the parties try to firm up candidates

David Malcolm, 40, has been charged with assaulting and attempting to disarm a police officer after an incident in Whitehorse on Feb. 18. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Man resists arrest, assaults officer

A Whitehorse man has been charged with assaulting and attempting to disarm… Continue reading

Yukon Energy in Whitehorse on Aug. 4, 2020. A site on Robert Service Way near the Alaska Highway has been selected as the future home of Yukon Energy’s energy storage project. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Site selected for Yukon Energy battery project

Planned to be in service by the end of 2022

Most Read