Your beautiful new kitchen starts here!

4 key questions to ask before you begin

For most homeowners, the kitchen is the heart of the home – it’s where we gather, where we sustain our families, where we welcome friends. Not only do we want it to work well, but also look beautiful. This blending of form and function is the specialty of Whitehorse Home Hardware Building Centre’s Makiss Lee.

“When we’re talking about kitchen design, I can also discuss the flooring, backsplash and paint colours – their whole vision for the space,” explains Makiss, a talented interior designer and furniture designer in the Philippines before joining the Home Hardware Whitehorse team five years ago.

The knowledge and experience a trained interior designer offers makes a huge difference.

More than any other room in the house, the kitchen is a complicated design with multiple considerations – including workflow, electrical, plumbing, lighting, ventilation and storage … in addition to how beautiful you want it to look.

“The opportunity to create a well-prepared design for customers – and see how happy they are in their new kitchen – really is so rewarding,” Makiss says.

Thinking about a new kitchen? Here’s a few key questions to get you started:

What’s my budget? Among the first decisions homeowners should make is their budget – this will help you determine not only the scope of your project, but also the materials you might be able to use.

At the Whitehorse Home Hardware, for example, kitchen design clients can select from a full range of cabinetry, from the top-of-the-line Merit and higher-end Lectus lines to the solid Home Hardware line.

Will you choose a luxurious Corian counter or save a little with a granite-look laminate that will allow you to spend in other areas, such as new appliances?

How will I use my kitchen? After setting your budget, ask yourself how you’ll use the space. This governs everything from the storage you need to which lighting you want where. A family with young children will have different needs than empty-nesters who like to entertain, for example.

What is my design style? Design considerations include both the style and layout of the house, and the personal tastes of those living in it, Makiss says, pointing to considerations like whether you’re working with the existing style and design or building from scratch, and whether the kitchen is visible from adjacent rooms.

What does a designer need to know to get started? Beyond style, function and budget, practical matters include accurate measurements and room layout – placement of appliances, doors and windows, for example. Because accuracy is crucial, Makiss prefers to take measurements onsite – providing the added benefit of seeing the home and your style in person.

From those measurements, Makiss can create a 3D image of the space, providing a good look at what your new kitchen will look like!

Visit Makiss Lee and Whitehorse Home Hardware today, and follow on Facebook for more great ideas!

