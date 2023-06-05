Whitehorse facility offers unique, ‘a la carte’ storage options

Convenience, security and value make YuCan the right choice for home or business storage

YuCan Storage in Whitehorse offers the newest storage solutions in the Yukon Territory.

Is it time to clear that seasonal gear from your home, garage or driveway? Maybe you’re tired of having extra tools or inventory filling your business lot or shop, or you need a versatile, secure space both for storage and to run your business?

With options ranging from Sea-Cans to RV, boat and vehicle parking and bare-land rentals, they can accommodate all your personal or business storage needs.

“Our whole package is what makes us unique,” says YuCan Storage President, Lars Hartling. “Anyone can rent you some land, but with our all-in-one, a-la-carte storage options, you can basically run your business out of here, conveniently and easily.”

YuCan Storage’s 20-foot Sea-Can units are perfect for storing belongings you want protected from the elements, like furniture, art, household appliances and electronic equipment.

Sea-Can storage units

Clean, structurally sound and weatherproof, 20-foot Sea-Can units are ideal for storing and protecting your belongings.

Ideal during home-renovations, property clean-up, landscaping projects, home transitions, or to clear up needed space in your home, these units are perfect for belongings you want protected from the elements, like furniture, art, household appliances and electronic equipment.

RV, boat and vehicle parking

At 20 feet long for vehicles, and 34 feet long for RVs, boats and trailers, these spots are perfect for any vehicle – commercial, recreational or personal – that you don’t use year-round.

“After spending the season enjoying your recreational vehicle, you can find comfort knowing it has a home for the off-season that’s affordable, convenient and out of sight,” Hartling says.

YuCan Storage’s RV, boat and trailer parking provides spots that are perfect for any vehicle – commercial, recreational or personal – that you don’t use year-round.

Bare-land rentals

Bare-land storage offers fenced, secure, open-air areas, ideal for temporary or long-term outdoor storage.

This option is perfect for equipment, small recreational vehicles such as ATVs and snowmobiles, outdoor furniture, equipment containers, trailers and other materials that can weather the elements. YuCan offers a number of different configurations and sizes, ranging from 4,785 square feet to 37,614 sq.ft., so you can choose the storage area that best fits your needs. See full site map here.

Convenient set-up and access

YuCan’s centrally located facility provides secure storage with a large variety of options, a streamlined booking process, pricing transparency, and more space for your money.

And getting started is easy: Simply fill out the online Rent Now form and receive a lease and a pre-authorized deposit form over DocuSign. Once completed, you’ll receive the gate and padlock codes to your unit.

Whether storing short- or long-term, you can access your belongings on your own time, with drive-up and 24-hour access – no need to call or schedule an appointment.

“My experience with YuCan Storage has been a great one, from start to finish,” says a happy reviewer. “Their bare-land storage is spacious and well-maintained, making it perfect for storing my boat and RV. The pricing for their storage options is very reasonable. I highly recommend their services.”

Learn more at yucanstorage.ca, 867-335-8888 or by emailing info@yucanstorage.ca, and stay up-to-date on Facebook.

