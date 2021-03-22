When it’s safe to visit the Yukon, this epic tour company will be ready

Epic North Tour Experiences offers day trips around Whitehorse and multi-day excursions on the Dempster Highway and beyond. Owner Tobias Barth looks forward to welcoming tourists again, once it’s safe to travel.

Tobias Barth has spent decades working in tourism in both North America and Europe, including the past eight years in Canada’s north. He loves the landscape and the people, and loves showing it off to visitors.

The only problem, for most of his career, was that Barth didn’t have time to truly connect with guests. He wanted to offer visitors an unforgettable Yukon vacation, and he knew the best way to do that was with smaller, more personal tours. So he started his own company, Epic North Tour Experiences.

“We want to show off the Yukon the way we would to our friends,” Barth says. “That’s why our tours have a maximum of nine people, so there’s more opportunities for our guides to build relationships with our guests.”

The Epic North Tour Experiences Aurora Hunting Tour is a late-night adventure that gives visitors a taste of a real Yukon winter.

Hunting Yukon northern lights

A great example of the Epic North Tour Experiences style is their bestselling Aurora Hunting Tour — it’s not just a bus ride to a dark spot outside Whitehorse, it’s a late-night adventure that gives visitors a taste of authentic northern living.

“It’s different from aurora viewing — we call it aurora hunting because we drive to various locations to increase your chances of seeing something spectacular. We often spot wildlife as we’re driving, and guests get to experience our intense, cold Yukon winter. It’s really fun!”

If a chilly late-night excursion isn’t your style, Barth has also developed a walking tour of Whitehorse for foodies and visitors interested in the Yukon’s history and present-day culture. Taste local treats like wild salmon and bison, try traditional and modern dishes from Indigenous chefs, and tap into the growing craft beer scene!

“As we walk through downtown our guides will talk about the history and culture, and with small group sizes they have plenty of time to answer guest questions,” Barth says.

In addition to these day trips, Epic North Tour Experiences offers multi-day tours for Yukon visitors hoping to take in the wide expanses and incredible variety of Canada’s North. Take a Yukon road trip to glaciers, rugged mountain peaks, gold rush towns and north of the Arctic Circle. Along the way you’ll soak in Yukon hot springs and maybe see a grizzly or two!

Epic North Tour Experiences is following all Yukon travel restrictions and COVID-19 health guidelines, and looks forward to welcoming visitors when it’s safe. Call 867-457-3800 or email info@epic-north.com to start planning your future adventures, or to discuss a custom tour.

