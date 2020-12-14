The Deep Creek Wet Face Mudd is where the lake and creek collide, creating a floral blend of sweet orange, mandarin, blood orange, vanilla, and grapefruit.

Tis the season for self-care!

Triple J Collective offers luxury skincare line made by Yukoners, for Yukoners

While this holiday season is going to look different than any other in recent memory, we can still keep one tradition alive. Every year before visiting friends and family, chances are you’ve undergone a classic “festive freshen-up”. Whether it was a blow out from your favourite salon or a fresh cut from your finest barber – in year’s past you’ve likely done something to help you look and feel your best.

This year we may not be able to see the same people face-to-face, but that doesn’t mean we need to skip out on the makeover! By putting yourself first, you can help build a healthy relationship with yourself and be the best version you can be — for you and the people around you. A great place to start your self-care journey is Triple J’s Collective, an all-in-one boutique in Whitehorse.

All products are handmade in small batches, ensuring a consistent high quality in all products.

Triple J’s Collective Skin Care

A skincare routine is a great form of self-care because when you incorporate it into your routine you guarantee yourself downtime to focus entirely on yourself, explains Jordi Mikeli-Jones, Triple J’s Collective owner and founder.

The luxury skin-care line includes facial oils, face mudds, salt soaks, muscle rubbs, facial tonics, skin salve, beard oils, bliss bombs, lip balm and more, making it the perfect place to build a skincare routine and turn it into a self-care ritual.

The line debuted in 2019 and is handmade in small batches, allowing every detail to be monitored and every formulation perfected to ensure a consistently high quality in all products.

The lip balms offered at Triple J’s Collective include Sundog, Boreal, Grizzly Nectar, Summus & Tombstone.

By sourcing ingredients that are cruelty-free, never tested on animals, elemental or plant-based, sustainable and socially conscious, you can feel good using products that are as natural as can be.

With impressive eco-aware packaging that minimizes environmental impact, you can reuse containers for something else — a gift that keeps giving! Speaking of gifts, their skin care line also makes for the perfect present or stocking stuffer. After all, when you look good, you feel good!

The skin salves combine a restorative blend of ingredients to help you rest and recover after your latest adventure.

“The products are made by Yukoners for Yukoners, and really capture the adventure of the Yukon lifestyle,” Mikeli-Jones says. They pull from natural elements and draw inspiration from the beautiful settings of Yukon, like the salt soak aptly named after Mount Logan.

With cold weather arriving, we can bring a slice of summer to the winter months. The sundog lip balm is “Yukon sized and will last you through a Yukon winter. The blend of bergamot, sweet orange, lime, grapefruit, blood orange, mandarin, and juniper is the shot of sunshine you need on a cold winter’s morning,” Mikeli-Jones says. Another great summery product is their Tagish Facial Oil, which smells like warmth and brings summer back to your senses!

The salt soaks at Triple J’s Collective come in Sun Dog, Mount Logan, Boreal, Chinook, Chilkoot, Aurora and are the perfect way to relax after a long day.

To learn more and take advantage of their luxury skin care, head to their website, Facebook, Instagram or email them at info@triplejscollective.ca.

The Bliss Bombs come in Juniper Berry, Gold Rush, Sundog, Summus, Deep Creek, & Aurora.

