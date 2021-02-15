These 3 cozy cabins provide the perfect escape for your Yukon staycation

Set up to help you enjoy your stay, discover this home away from home!

Three cozy, fully furnished cabins set up to help you enjoy your stay in Mayo!

As we continue to stay close to home, we might be getting a little tired of our surroundings – it’s not that we don’t appreciate them, sometimes we just need to press refresh!

If you’re looking for a great way to soak in some new sights, it might be time to book your stay with Sparrow Entreprises and Cabin Rentals.

With three stand-alone cabins available for short or long-term bookings, whether you’re passing through or planning to stay awhile, you’ll feel right at home!

Each cabin comes fully equipped with a kitchen, living room, dining room and an upstairs bedroom – don’t worry, wifi and satellite TV are also included. Completely winterized, the cabins come outfitted with two separate heat sources, including electric and wood, keeping you toasty and warm throughout your stay.

“I think the cabins appeal to a lot of people because they’re like a little house – when you arrive all you really need is your food and clothes. Especially for those looking for a safe space to isolate, the cabins afford more freedom than if you were to spend your time in a hotel room, for example,” explains Laura Erickson, owner of Sparrow Entreprises and Cabin Rentals.

(And if you’re planning to quarantine in one of the cabins, Erickson further ensures your safety and that of the community by doing your grocery shopping for you!)

Easy access to local amenities

For those enjoying close-to-home staycation, the cabins offer easy accessibility: just four kilometres outside of Mayo, a thriving community in the heart of Yukon, they’re also just one kilometre from the airport.

Surrounded by beautiful parks and trails, guests are greeted by stunning sights and a wealth of outdoor adventures. Find ski and snowshoe trails just a short walk from your cabin doors, with miles of skidoo trails transforming into a bikers paradise in warmer weather, also nearby. Lakes for fishing and berry picking make for a great way to spend a summer day! At the same time, the cabins’ proximity to Mayo also make it simple to enjoy some of the top attractions that the town has to offer. To find out more, make sure to ask Erickson – she’ll give you the insiders scoop!

Whether you’re dreaming of a local staycation or to get away from it all, the cabins at Sparrow Enterprises and Cabin Rentals offer the ideal base for your Yukon adventures!

To learn more, visit online or book your stay today!

