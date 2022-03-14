The Bursaries for Postsecondary Studies in French as a Second Language (FSL) Program supports students entering their first year of college or university to perfect their bilingualism while studying in their field of interest.

The Bursaries for Postsecondary Studies in French as a Second Language (FSL) Program supports students entering their first year of college or university to perfect their bilingualism while studying in their field of interest.

Studying in French at the postsecondary level? Pourquoi pas!

Did you know that the Bursaries for Postsecondary Studies in French as a Second Language (FSL) Program encourages young Canadians to study in French? Its goal: To help students entering their first year of college or university to perfect their bilingualism while studying in their field of interest. Students whose first official spoken language is English, need to be registered in a program in which at least 50 per cent of courses and related activities are offered in French. These $3,000 bursaries are available in many colleges and universities across Canada.

“Thanks to the FSL bursaries, these students will further develop their linguistic skills in postsecondary institutions that provide French-language programs. They will also benefit from a quality environment that allows them to live in French,” explains Lynn Brouillette, President and CEO of the Association des collèges et universités de la francophonie canadienne (ACUFC).

It’s rewarding to be bilingual!

Being bilingual offers many benefits: better employment opportunities, higher wages, and expanding knowledge about another culture, among others.

“A large part of the student body is made up of native French speakers, including people born in my province, as well as many international students. It was incredible to hear everyone’s different accents and see all the different cultures and still be able to communicate together,” shares Jordan White, a 2020-2021 FSL bursary recipient.

In addition, the bursary comes as a financial relief for students like Jasmine Ferreira: “I used the bursary to pay my tuition. It allowed me to focus entirely on my studies, therefore it relieved an unnecessary source of stress.”

The $3,000 bursaries for Postsecondary Studies in French as a Second Language are available in many colleges and universities across Canada.

The $3,000 bursaries for Postsecondary Studies in French as a Second Language are available in many colleges and universities across Canada.

Students also value the inclusion and the warmth they experienced while studying in their French entourage. “Everyone in my personal French-speaking context has always been so accepting and welcoming. It has been fantastic,” says Jordan. Another 2020-2021 FSL bursary recipient, Mahleia Fabian, adds “I never felt out of place whenever I met new people who also spoke French.”

The Bursaries for Postsecondary Studies in French as a Second Language Program is funded by the Government of Canada and administered by the ACUFC.

To find out more about eligibility criteria and all the colleges and universities offering the FSL bursary, visit ACUFC.ca/FSLbursaries.

EducationPost-secondary Education

Most Read

Just Posted

Yukonomist Keith Halliday
Yukonomist: Stimulating the already stimulated

Eagle feathers are being made available as an alternative to the bible or a solemn affirmation for the swearing of oaths in Yukon courtrooms. (Yukon government/Submitted)
Eagle feathers offered for oaths in Yukon courts

The Yukon government announced in a March 9 release it is moving forward on creating a student outcome strategy that directly addresses an auditor general’s recommendation. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)
Long-standing gaps in student outcomes persist as Yukon government works to close them

A vehicle fuels up at Integra Tire gas station in Whitehorse on Jan. 24, 2019. The Yukon Government released a carbon tax plan Jan. 17, which is planned to come into effect this July. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News) A vehicle fuels up at Integra Tire gas station in Whitehorse on Jan. 24, 2019. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Yukon won’t follow Alberta in temporarily scrapping gas tax