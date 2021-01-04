As a thank you to loyal advertisers, all Yukon businesses who advertise in the <em>Yukon News</em> or take advantage of its digital options during January will be entered to win a full-colour back page ad to run Feb. 3, and one month of premium digital display advertising online.

Shop Local, Advertise Local…and Win!

The Yukon News would like to thank Yukon businesses for supporting community news coverage. Accurate, local, trusted news coverage is important to Yukoners and the Yukon News wants to thank Yukon businesses for choosing to spend their advertising dollars locally.

As a thank you to our loyal advertisers during the month of January, all Yukon businesses who advertise in the Yukon News or take advantage of our digital options will be entered to win a full-colour back page ad to run Feb. 3 as well as one month of premium digital display advertising on our website.

Yukon News offers online and print advertising solutions that are competitive with the huge international companies that do not reinvest in, or support, the Yukon.

Just like many organizations Yukon News has diversified. Yukon News is a newspaper-centric community paper, with a growing digital presence.What sets Yukon News apart from international digital and online companies, is that local advertisers deal with a local multimedia consultant who, with a quick call, a Zoom meeting or a visit to your doorstep, can help drive traffic to your business.www.yukon-news.com has 111,543 users with 346,042 page views and our social media footprint has grown to more than 32,000 followers.

Yukon News distributes newspapers throughout Yukon communities Wednesdays and Fridays. Advertising in the Yukon News supports Yukon companies like Watson Lake Shuttle Service, A-1 Delivery and Kluane Freightlines, and employs local journalists, multimedia consultants, designers and press workers who live and work in the Yukon. Your advertising dollar allows the Yukon News to support non-profit organizations such as the Humane Society, Kona’s Coalition, the Food Bank Society, the Yukon Literacy Coalition, Alcoholics Anonymous and many arts and culture organizations across the territory.

Yukon News advertisers during the month of January 2021 do not need to enter to qualify.

The winner will be contacted directly on Jan. 29.

To discuss media solutions for your business and to run a campaign in January to become eligible for this giveaway, please contact Multimedia Sales Manager Stephanie Simpson at stephanie.simpson@yukon-news.com

In addition to its community newspaper delivered Wednesdays and Fridays, the Yukon News offers a diverse array of digital opportunities.

