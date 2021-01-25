This year’s Rendezvous is Feb. 12 - 28 with outdoor and online events. Buy your raffle tickets now, and sign up to volunteer!

Shake off your cabin fever! 3 things to know about this year’s Rendezvous

Snow sculptures, fireworks, drag queens and chainsaw toss return, with extra protocols to stay safe

When it comes to cabin fever, Yukoners know the perfect tonic. Get outside, toss some logs around, dance in your finest furs and set off fireworks to beat back the dark.

As we approach a full year of extreme isolation, the cabin fever is boiling a little hotter. So the folks at the Yukon Rendezvous are getting creative, and finding safe ways to let us all blow off some steam.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. The fest is on (Feb. 12 – 28) and COVID-safe

Let there be no doubt: the Yukon Rendezvous is not going to let a little thing like a global pandemic disrupt the festivities. Now more than ever, Yukoners deserve a bit of joy, so organizers are going above and beyond to pull off a safe festival. And they’re asking participants and spectators to be responsible too.

This year’s festival includes a mixture of in-person and live-streamed events, and all attendees are asked to monitor their health and stay home if they’re feeling sick.

All areas will have a one-way traffic flow and be limited to 50 people. Be patient and practice physical distancing if you’re asked to wait in line. All attendees must wear face masks.

“Events may need to change on short notice due to COVID-19, but we’re hopeful that together we can pull off a safe, joyful festival,” says Saskrita Shrestha, executive director of the Yukon Rendezvous.

2. Support the festival raffle!

There is no Quest for the Crown this year because the event relies so heavily on face-to-face engagement. That means there are no contestants to sell raffle tickets, but the raffle is still on, and bigger than ever.

“It’s our single most important fundraiser —it carries us throughout the year,” Shrestha says.

First prize is a $10,000 gift certificate to Listers Motor Sport, and there are plenty of other thrilling prizes to please any northerner.

“The price per ticket is a little higher than other years, but we’re only printing 5000 tickets so your odds of winning are really good!”

Buy raffle tickets online or at the Rendezvous office at Suite 900, 4230 4th Ave.

3. Volunteer

The festival is still looking for volunteers! There’s a new online sign-up portal this year that gives you up-to-the-minute information on the available jobs and the number of volunteers needed. Greet guests at the Craft Fair, scorekeep at the Snow Pad, chip in with fireworks clean-up, or find another assignment that suits your skills.

Find all the latest information at yukonrendezvous.com, or on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter. This year’s festival takes place Feb. 12 – 28.

Andrew McKenzie tests his strength by seeing how far he can toss a log during the 2020 Yukon Rendezvous. The festival is back this year, with new COVID-19 protocols. (Photo: Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

