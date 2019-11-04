Quest For the Crown Not Just For Women

Dust off your furs and polish your jewels, the Quest for the Crown is getting a makeover.

“We’re trying to get away from the Queen label,” says Heather Anderson, Secretary of the Board of the Yukon Sourdough Rendezvous.

However you identify, you’re welcome to apply.

The goal is to make the annual contest more welcoming for Yukon residents from all walks of life.

Gender inclusive

The program has always been open to all genders, but this year the Society is making a stronger effort to re-brand the old “Queens Contest” to the Quest for the Crown Program. In consideration of that, and in an effort to make the contest inclusive to a broader range of cultures, the apparel requirements have been revamped.

In the past, candidates were outfitted in costumes from Myrna’s Period Costume Rentals, but the Rendezvous board has removed that restriction. Instead, candidates will receive an allowance to purchase or make two new outfits. Candidates will wear these throughout the festival, and keep them afterwards.

“Regalia is always welcome, whether it’s Indigenous from parts of Canada, or another culture,” says Anderson.

“I’d love to see all cultures present in the Yukon represented on the Quest for the Crown stage. Imagine a traditional Kimono, Barong Tagalog, Saree, and of course Indigenous regalia, all next to each other.”

Reduced Time Commitment

The festival has also responded to suggestions from past candidates about the commitment required in the months leading up to the Rendezvous.

A handbook has replaced a lot of the in-person training which used to take place from November through to the Festival weekend. Candidates will only be required to meet once a month in December and January, and once a week in February.

“We’ve actually eliminated about 40 hours of classroom time,” says Anderson.

You can learn all about the changes to the 2020 Quest for the Crown on the Yukon Rendezvous website.

People’s Choice

If you’re interested in getting involved in the Quest for the Crown, but don’t want to put your name forward as a candidate, don’t forget about judging!

While the majority of the judging will be done by a panel of independent judges, the People’s Choice award is voted on entirely by public. Voting starts in January, and culminates at the festival.

There will be plenty of opportunities to meet the candidates, learn about the charities they’re championing, and watch them compete in events ranging from a fashion show to a chainsaw chuck.

Prizes! Prizes! Prizes!

Every candidate receives a gift basket and a gold nugget necklace. Then the People’s Choice, Congeniality, and top three judge awards offer plenty of chances for candidates to win big. Not to mention that all candidates get a voice to promote the charity of their choice. Top prize wins $1000, an invitation to the Commissioners Ball in Dawson City, and a trip to Old Crow.

For the latest information on this wild and wacky winter festival, check out their Facebook page.

