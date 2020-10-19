Privacy and Proximity: A wilderness B&B just 20 minutes from downtown Whitehorse

In town for errands or looking to escape, your home away from home is here!

Eva Stehelin and her husband Emile cook a two-course hot breakfast for all their guests at Hidden Valley Bed and Breakfast in Whitehorse.

Within Whitehorse city limits is a wild 55 acres — the largest private parcel of land in the city — where Eva Stehelin and her husband Emile gave their children a country childhood. There was plenty of room to raise horses and go hunting, and their family home was far enough from the city lights to see spectacular aurora borealis.

When the kids grew up Stehelin kept the big house, and eventually a new calling came her way: Hidden Valley Bed and Breakfast.

“We kind of fell into it,” Stehelin says. Her son Bernard was running Wilderness Fishing Yukon and wanted to give his guests a comfortable Whitehorse experience before flying them to remote fishing areas. “Of course I was happy to help my son with his business, and we had five empty bedrooms upstairs so there was lots of space for guests.”

Stehelin put fresh flowers in the master bedroom (now known as the Cappuccino Suite) cooked a lovely dinner complete with champagne, and sent guests off to her son the next morning after serving a full breakfast.

“After a while my son said ‘Why don’t you open a bed and breakfast — you’re running one anyway!’ and I’ve been doing it now for 13 years.”

Quiet, comfortable and convenient

Hidden Valley Bed & Breakfast is a home away from home for Yukoners visiting Whitehorse from outlying communities, who want to hold onto a bit of wilderness while completing medical appointments or other errands in the city. It’s also a popular spot for mine workers who want a more comfortable, home-like stay — not surprising with Stehelin’s organic garden and two-course hot breakfast, which her employee, Joanne Perron, has become famous for preparing and serving.

“We are getting a lot of travellers this year who had plans to go overseas. They’d always looked north, always wanted to see the northern lights, and this was the year to finally do it!”

Hidden Valley is pet friendly, and even has boarding for horses for an extra fee. Over the years they’ve earned their stars with Trip Advisor (they’re currently ranked #2 out of 29 B&Bs in Whitehorse), Google Reviews, and booking.com by offering consistently stellar service in a great location. After a day exploring the sights of Whitehorse take a seat next to the fire in the backyard, and whistle in the northern lights.

Find the Hidden Valley Bed & Breakfast at 40 Couch Rd., or visit yukonbedandbreakfast.com to learn more. Use their online booking system to arrange your stay in the Cappuccino Suite, Red Room, Ivory Room or Blue Room, or call 867-633-6482.

Hidden Valley Bed and Breakfast is surrounded by 55 acres of wilderness, and is only 20 minutes from downtown Whitehorse. (Photo: Tamera Johnson)