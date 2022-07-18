Popular Whitehorse pasta and seafood house now in brand new location

There’s nothing quite like going out for a great meal with family and friends — and it was something we all missed over the pandemic. Many restaurants found it tough to keep going, but Tony’s Pasta & Seafood found it was a great time to make a big move!

Owner Sam Taneja thought it was the perfect time to take a big step — one that he had wanted to take for a long time. After lots of planning, decorating and set-up, Tony’s Pasta and Seafood is finally open. “We are excited to be in such a great new location and to welcome back our loyal customers and new ones!”

New and improved — and the food is as good as ever

The new space has been up and running for just over a month and it looks great! It offers more seating in the main restaurant and also boasts a fabulous new lounge area too. It’s a great place to share a drink with friends and take in your favourite sporting events.

While the location is all new, the food is still the same — top notch. The only change to the already fabulous and popular menu is that there are even more items to choose from.

Tony’s is well known for its pasta and seafood — it’s in the name after all — but they also have yummy burgers and tasty steaks. The amazing seafood is fresh, and includes the ever-popular lobster pasta, delicious salmon, and vegetarian and gluten free-options too.

Elegant ambience awaits at Tony’s Pasta and Seafood in Whitehorse, but takeout is also available.

Big appetite or small, there’s something for everyone

There’s something to appeal to every taste at Tony’s Pasta & Seafood. Portions are generous, so bring your appetite and come and enjoy a meal with family, or a night out with friends. There’s even live local music — check out the Facebook page here for more information. At Tony’s Pasta & Seafood House, they want you to make their house your home!

Tony’s Pasta & Seafood House is located at 201 Wood St. in Whitehorse. Come down in person, or call 867-668-6440 for takeout. For more information, email info@tonyspastaandseafoodhouse.ca.

Food & Dining