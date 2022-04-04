Maximize your tax credit with help from the experts

Take a seat! Alex is ready to welcome you at the Tax Planning Centre inside Ashley Homestore in Qwanlin Mall, or by phone and online.

New travel tax benefits for northern residents offer significant savings, if you know how to file

It's time to prepare your 2021 tax return

"Some of my clients in communities outside of Whitehorse and don't want to travel to the city just to file their taxes. As long as you have a telephone and access to email or a fax machine, I can help them access the T-slips available from the CRA and file their return."

Alex has 14 years' experience in financial services. When he's not doing tax returns he works as an investment and insurance advisor.

"The business has been in Whitehorse for 39 years, and now has franchises across the country.

New travel tax credit for northern residents

Northern residents can now claim up to $1200 in a tax deduction for travel to southern Canada for vacation, family or medical reasons. The benefit expands eligibility for a previous travel tax credit, which was only available to northerners whose employers paid travel benefits.

“Not everyone is aware of the change, which means many people may be missing out on significant tax benefits,” Alex says. “The method to claim the new benefit is a bit finicky, so most people would benefit from consulting an expert to make sure they’re filing correctly.”

Personal and small business returns

