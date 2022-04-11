Independent, together! A new kind of retirement for active seniors

Stay in the Yukon, stay independent, stay healthy and stay engaged in this retirement community

There’s no avoiding aging, but no matter how old you are you can still avoid boredom. For many in the Yukon, when household chores become too much to handle there are only two options: hire home care assistance or move into a long term care home.

Starting in November 2022, Normandy Living is offering a third option: independent living in a supportive, vibrant community!

Enjoy the privacy of your own home, plus a wealth of community right outside your door. Drop into the chess club or challenge a neighbour to a game of balloon tennis. Take part in morning fitness classes, then meet up for coffee to swap travel stories with a new friend. When you don’t have to worry about shovelling snow, preparing meals or laundering bed linens, you’ll notice a lot more time and energy for the fun parts of life.

Once you see all that’s included in the monthly fee at Normandy Living, you’ll see the incredible value provided month to month:

The space you need: Bachelor, one-bedroom and two-bedroom private suites with in-unit kitchenettes, three piece bath and full accessibility for all mobility needs.

Utilities included: Heat, water, hydro, telephone, internet, cable TV, air conditioning, emergency response call bell system, individual mail box with key, aboveground parking (underground parking available for an additional fee).

Convenient, healthy, delicious dining: Breakfast, lunch and dinner in the main dining room, plus access to self-serve refreshments 24 hours a day. Complimentary room service up to four days during illness, and transportation for local shopping as scheduled. Meals are carefully selected to suit the tastes of residents and will be tailored to meet their needs —including working with the Department of Health to offer wild game.

Household supports: Residents enjoy weekly housekeeping, and reasonable repairs of appliances and fixtures. There are resident laundry areas on each floor. Enjoy peace of mind for you and your family with professional on-site management, 24 hour security, concierge services and daily monitoring of health and well-being.

Community outside your door: Meet your neighbours in the many lounges and social areas, or take part in a variety of daily activities. Fitness, crafts, spiritual worship, seminars, socials and more!

Put down your deposit now, to reserve your favourite sunny suite. Visit normandyliving.com to learn more. To ask questions and book your spot, email nsamuelson@normandyliving.com or call 867-334-5091. Keep up with the latest news on their Facebook page.

Normandy Living is the first project by KBC Developments Inc, a partnership between Ketza Construction, Borud Enterprises and Northern Vision Development.

